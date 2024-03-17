Over 120 candidates file nomination papers for Senate elections

LAHORE/ PESHAWAR/QUETTA/KARACHI - A total of 28 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for election to 12 Senate seats in Punjab as the deadline expired on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, 16 candidates submitted their nomination papers for seven general seats. Mohsin Naqvi, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rasheed, Nasir Mehmood, Hamid Khan, Raja Nasir Abbas, Irfan Ahmad Khan, Raja Habibur Rehman, Musadaq Masood Malik, Waleed Iqbal, Dr Shahzad Waseem, and Talal Chaudhry were included in the list of candidates for general seats. Additionally, four candidates, including Mustafa Ramday, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Musaddaq Masood Malik, and Muhammad Aurangzaib, submitted nomination papers for two technocrat seats.
For the two women seats, five candidates including Faiza Ahmad, Anoshay Rehman, Bushra Anjum Butt, and Sanam Javed, submitted their nomination papers. Furthermore, three candidates, including Asif Aashiq, Tahir Khalil Sandhu, and Tariq Javed, submitted their nomination papers for one minority seat.
Following the submission deadline, the PEC Punjab will scrutinise the nomination papers, and the process will conclude by March 19, 2024, setting the stage for the next stage of the electoral journey. On March 26, 2024, the eagerly awaited final list of candidates vying for Senate seats will be unveiled, whereas polling for the Senate elections will be held on April 2, 2024.
As many as 42 candidates have been submitted their nomination papers for Senate Election 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday.
These elections will be held on April 2, 2024 for seven general, two technocrats and scholars and two reserved seats for women. According to the spokesman of provincial election commission, so far 10 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 2 Technocrat and Scholars seats.
Among them, Azam Khan Swati, Qazi Muhammad Anwar Advocate, Waqar Ahmad Qazi, Dr Hammad Mehmood Cheema, Khalid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan, Qaizar Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri and Syed Irshad Hussain submitted their nomination papers.
Similarly, 25 candidates submitted papers for seven General seats, including Irfan Saleem, Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, Niaz Ahmad, Waqas Orkazai, Fazal Hanan, Asif Iqbal, Azam Khan Swati, Murad Saeed, Faizur Rehman, Khurram Zeeshan, Attaul Haq, Masoodur Rehman, Shafqat Ayaz, Asif Rafiq, Mahmood Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri, Muhammad Naseem, Sajjad Hussain, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Ahmad Mustafa, and Fida Muhammad.
Similarly, seven candidates have submitted their papers for two Women seats, including Mehwish Ali Khan, Ayesha Bano, Rubina Naz, Rubina Khalid, Shazia, Syeda Tahira Bukhari and Hamida Shahid. The aspirants had given deadline to submit their nomination papers from March 15 to 16 March, 6pm to the Provincial Election Commissioner.
The list of candidates would be released on March 17, scrutiny of papers would be held till March 19 and appeals against acceptance and rejection of papers could be filed till March 21.
The decision on the appeals would be taken by March 25, while the revised list would be released on March 26. Candidates would be able to withdraw their nomination papers till March 27.
As total of 36 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan, ECP spokesperson said on Saturday. Acording to the spokesperson of Election Commission Balochistan, a total of 36 candidates from Balochistan have submitted nomination papers for the Senate seats.
Among them are former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Aaimel Wali Khan of Awami National Party, former Caretaker Provincial Minister Amanullah Kanrani, former Senators Kohida Babar and Naseebullah Bazai, while former Federal Minister and Provincial Amir of Jamiat Ulema Islam Maulana Abdul Wasi, Peoples Party.
National Party Central Secretary General Jan Buledi, Genghis Jamali, Member of Balochistan Assembly Rahila Durrani, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Saeedul Hasan Mandukhel have also submitted their nomination papers for the Senate.
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalised candidates for the Senate seats from Sindh, other provinces and Islamabad. According to final list issued by In-charge Bilawal House Media cell Surrender Velasai, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Ashraf Jatoi, Masroor Ahsan, Nadeem Bhutto, Sarfraz Rajar and Dost Ali Jessar will be PPP’s candidates for 6 general seats while Quratul Ain Marri and Rubina Qaimkhani for two reserved seats for women, Barrister Zameer Ghumro and Sarmad Ali for two reserved seats for Technocrat and Poonjo Bheel on one reserved seat for non Muslim from Sindh province.
Aimal Wali Khan and Jan Muhammad Buledi will be joint candidates with ANP and NP respectively while Mir Changaiz Khan Jamali and Sardar Umer Gorgaij for general seats from Balochistan provinces while Bilal Mandokhel on Technocrat and Ishrat Brohi and Kiran Baloch will be the candidates on two reserved seats for women.
Rubina Khalid from KPK, Faiza Ahmed Malik from Punjab and Rana Mehmoodul Hassan (Islamabad) will be the PPP candidates, Surrender Velasai stated.
Former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday submitted nomination papers for the vacant senate seats from Balochistan.
The Election Commission Balochistan chapter said that submission of nomination papers was underway as Saturday was the last day to submit the papers. “On behalf of former PM Kakar, Senator Danesh Kumar submitted the nomination papers,” Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s spokesman said.
It may be recalled that eleven seats of Balochistan province are lying vacant in the senate for which, as per ECP, polling is set to take place on April 2. The members of the Balochistan Assembly will elect 11 Senators -- seven for general seats, two for women, and two for technocrats.
Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi submitted two nomination papers to the Senate as an independent candidate on Saturday.
Notable figures endorsing Naqvi include PPP’s Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chaudhry Shafi, and Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena. The submission of papers was met with celebration by lawyers present at the event, with Provincial Ministers Khawaja Imran Nazir, Shafi Hussain, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, and Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena in attendance. The returning officer has initiated the scrutiny process for Naqvi’s nomination papers.