Over 120 candidates file nomination papers for Senate elections

LAHORE/ PESHAWAR/QUETTA/KARACHI - A total of 28 candidates have submitted their nomination pa­pers for election to 12 Senate seats in Punjab as the deadline expired on Saturday.

According to a spokesper­son for the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, 16 candidates submitted their nomination papers for seven general seats. Mohsin Naqvi, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rasheed, Na­sir Mehmood, Hamid Khan, Raja Nasir Abbas, Irfan Ahmad Khan, Raja Habibur Rehm­an, Musadaq Masood Malik, Waleed Iqbal, Dr Shahzad Waseem, and Talal Chaudhry were included in the list of candidates for general seats. Additionally, four candidates, including Mustafa Ramday, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Musaddaq Masood Malik, and Muham­mad Aurangzaib, submitted nomination papers for two technocrat seats.

For the two women seats, five candidates including Fai­za Ahmad, Anoshay Rehman, Bushra Anjum Butt, and Sanam Javed, submitted their nomi­nation papers. Furthermore, three candidates, including Asif Aashiq, Tahir Khalil Sand­hu, and Tariq Javed, submitted their nomination papers for one minority seat.

Following the submission deadline, the PEC Punjab will scrutinise the nomination papers, and the process will conclude by March 19, 2024, setting the stage for the next stage of the electoral journey. On March 26, 2024, the eagerly awaited final list of candidates vying for Senate seats will be unveiled, whereas polling for the Senate elections will be held on April 2, 2024.

As many as 42 candidates have been submitted their nomination papers for Senate Election 2024 in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa here on Saturday.

These elections will be held on April 2, 2024 for seven general, two technocrats and scholars and two reserved seats for women. According to the spokesman of provin­cial election commission, so far 10 candidates have sub­mitted nomination papers for 2 Technocrat and Schol­ars seats.

Among them, Azam Khan Swati, Qazi Muhammad An­war Advocate, Waqar Ahmad Qazi, Dr Hammad Mehmood Cheema, Khalid Masood, Fazal Hanan, Dilawar Khan, Qaizar Khan, Noorul Haq Qa­dri and Syed Irshad Hussain submitted their nomination papers.

Similarly, 25 candidates submitted papers for seven General seats, including Ir­fan Saleem, Muhammad Tal­ha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan, Faisal Javed, Mirza Muham­mad Afridi, Azhar Qazi Mash­wani, Niaz Ahmad, Waqas Orkazai, Fazal Hanan, Asif Iqbal, Azam Khan Swati, Murad Saeed, Faizur Reh­man, Khurram Zeeshan, At­taul Haq, Masoodur Rehman, Shafqat Ayaz, Asif Rafiq, Mah­mood Khan, Noorul Haq Qa­dri, Muhammad Naseem, Sajjad Hussain, Taj Muham­mad Afridi, Ahmad Mustafa, and Fida Muhammad.

Similarly, seven candidates have submitted their papers for two Women seats, includ­ing Mehwish Ali Khan, Ayesha Bano, Rubina Naz, Rubina Khalid, Shazia, Syeda Tahira Bukhari and Hamida Shahid. The aspirants had given dead­line to submit their nomina­tion papers from March 15 to 16 March, 6pm to the Provin­cial Election Commissioner.

The list of candidates would be released on March 17, scrutiny of papers would be held till March 19 and appeals against acceptance and rejec­tion of papers could be filed till March 21.

The decision on the appeals would be taken by March 25, while the revised list would be released on March 26. Can­didates would be able to with­draw their nomination papers till March 27.

As total of 36 candidates have submitted nomination papers for 11 Senate seats from Balochistan, ECP spokes­person said on Saturday. Acording to the spokesperson of Election Commission Ba­lochistan, a total of 36 candi­dates from Balochistan have submitted nomination papers for the Senate seats.

Among them are former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Aaimel Wali Khan of Awami Nation­al Party, former Caretaker Provincial Minister Amanul­lah Kanrani, former Senators Kohida Babar and Naseebul­lah Bazai, while former Fed­eral Minister and Provincial Amir of Jamiat Ulema Islam Maulana Abdul Wasi, Peo­ples Party.

National Party Central Sec­retary General Jan Buledi, Genghis Jamali, Member of Balochistan Assembly Rahila Durrani, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, Saeedul Hasan Man­dukhel have also submitted their nomination papers for the Senate.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalised candidates for the Senate seats from Sindh, other provinces and Is­lamabad. According to final list issued by In-charge Bilaw­al House Media cell Surrender Velasai, Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Ashraf Jatoi, Masroor Ahsan, Nadeem Bhutto, Sarfraz Ra­jar and Dost Ali Jessar will be PPP’s candidates for 6 general seats while Quratul Ain Mar­ri and Rubina Qaimkhani for two reserved seats for wom­en, Barrister Zameer Ghum­ro and Sarmad Ali for two re­served seats for Technocrat and Poonjo Bheel on one re­served seat for non Muslim from Sindh province.

Aimal Wali Khan and Jan Mu­hammad Buledi will be joint candidates with ANP and NP respectively while Mir Chan­gaiz Khan Jamali and Sardar Umer Gorgaij for general seats from Balochistan prov­inces while Bilal Mandokhel on Technocrat and Ishrat Bro­hi and Kiran Baloch will be the candidates on two reserved seats for women.

Rubina Khalid from KPK, Faiza Ahmed Malik from Pun­jab and Rana Mehmoodul Has­san (Islamabad) will be the PPP candidates, Surrender Ve­lasai stated.

Former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday submitted nomi­nation papers for the vacant senate seats from Balochistan.

The Election Commission Balochistan chapter said that submission of nomination pa­pers was underway as Satur­day was the last day to sub­mit the papers. “On behalf of former PM Kakar, Sena­tor Danesh Kumar submitted the nomination papers,” Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s spokesman said.

It may be recalled that elev­en seats of Balochistan prov­ince are lying vacant in the senate for which, as per ECP, polling is set to take place on April 2. The members of the Balochistan Assembly will elect 11 Senators -- seven for general seats, two for women, and two for technocrats.

Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi submitted two nomination papers to the Senate as an independent candidate on Saturday.

Notable figures endorsing Naqvi include PPP’s Parlia­mentary Leader in Punjab As­sembly Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Punjab Health Minister Kha­waja Imran Nazir, Chaudhry Shafi, and Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena. The submission of papers was met with celebra­tion by lawyers present at the event, with Provincial Min­isters Khawaja Imran Nazir, Shafi Hussain, Syed Ali Haid­er Gilani, and Ghazanfar Ab­bas Cheena in attendance. The returning officer has ini­tiated the scrutiny process for Naqvi’s nomination papers.