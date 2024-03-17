Over 188,377 ration bags distributed under Negahban Ramazan Package in Rwp division

RAWALPINDI - Over 188,377 ration bags have been distributed among the deserving people under the Negah­ban Ramazan Package in Rawalpindi Division.

Chairing a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee, Commission­er Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the citizens could register their complaints on helpline 080002345 regarding hoarding and Negahban Ramazan pack­age.

He informed that 58,923 beneficiaries in Rawalpin­di district, 56,954 in At­tock, 28,122 in Jhelum, 41,015 in Chakwal and 3363 in Murree were pro­vided the ration packages at their doorsteps.

He directed the authori­ties concerned to acceler­ate the distribution pro­cess of the ration bags.

The number of deserv­ing families in Rawalpindi is high, he said adding that in case of shortage of staff or stock, help should be taken from other districts of the division.

A special campaign against hoarders was go­ing on under the special directives of the Punjab government, Aamir Khat­tak said.

Under the Anti-Hoard­ing Act, 2020, those found guilty of hoarding would be punished with impris­onment of up to three years and heavy fines, he warned.

He said all the trad­ers, shopkeepers, stock­ists and warehouse own­ers should get registered their stock information in the Deputy Commission­er’s office within three days. Otherwise, their stock would be considered as hoarding and confiscat­ed as per law, Engr. Aamir Khattak said.

The Commissioner in­formed that 308 viola­tions were checked during 11,291 raids conduct­ed in Rawalpindi Division during the last 24 hours.

Fines amounting to Rs 901,500 were imposed on the violators while six First Investigation Re­ports (FIRs) were also lodged and five buildings were sealed, he said add­ing that 70 profiteers and hoarders were sent be­hind bars.

Engr. Aamir Khattak fur­ther informed that show cause notices were issued to 96 Price Magistrates on poor performance.