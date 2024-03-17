Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Over 188,377 ration bags distributed under Negahban Ramazan Package in Rwp division

APP
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Over 188,377 ration bags have been distributed among the deserving people under the Negah­ban Ramazan Package in Rawalpindi Division.

Chairing a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee, Commission­er Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the citizens could register their complaints on helpline 080002345 regarding hoarding and Negahban Ramazan pack­age. 

He informed that 58,923 beneficiaries in Rawalpin­di district, 56,954 in At­tock, 28,122 in Jhelum, 41,015 in Chakwal and 3363 in Murree were pro­vided the ration packages at their doorsteps. 

He directed the authori­ties concerned to acceler­ate the distribution pro­cess of the ration bags.

The number of deserv­ing families in Rawalpindi is high, he said adding that in case of shortage of staff or stock, help should be taken from other districts of the division.

Improving law, order situation in KP top priority of govt: CM Ali Amin

A special campaign against hoarders was go­ing on under the special directives of the Punjab government, Aamir Khat­tak said.

Under the Anti-Hoard­ing Act, 2020, those found guilty of hoarding would be punished with impris­onment of up to three years and heavy fines, he warned.

He said all the trad­ers, shopkeepers, stock­ists and warehouse own­ers should get registered their stock information in the Deputy Commission­er’s office within three days. Otherwise, their stock would be considered as hoarding and confiscat­ed as per law, Engr. Aamir Khattak said.

The Commissioner in­formed that 308 viola­tions were checked during 11,291 raids conduct­ed in Rawalpindi Division during the last 24 hours. 

Fines amounting to Rs 901,500 were imposed on the violators while six First Investigation Re­ports (FIRs) were also lodged and five buildings were sealed, he said add­ing that 70 profiteers and hoarders were sent be­hind bars.

Karachi ranked 7th most polluted city in world on AQI

Engr. Aamir Khattak fur­ther informed that show cause notices were issued to 96 Price Magistrates on poor performance.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024