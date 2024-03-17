Pak star Mohammad Irfan Shines in LCTrophy

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are on the edge of their seats as the Legends Cricket Trophy unfolds, showcasing exhilarating competitions among cricketing giants.

In the midst of this fervour, legendary Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Irfan has emerged as a standout player, orchestrating a remarkable rise from the Colombo Lions to the forefront of the tournament. His stellar performance, propelling the Lions from tenth place to first in just two matches, has cemented his status as a linchpin in the team's success.

Reflecting on his standout performance against the Kandy Samp Army, Irfan remarked, "Facing the Samp Army was a challenging test, but I was determined to make an impact for my team."

With an impeccable display of bowling prowess, Irfan emerged as the most crucial bowler for the Lions, clinching three crucial wickets while conceding only 33 runs. His disciplined approach and ability to maintain pressure on the opposition proved pivotal in restricting the Samp Army to 141 runs for the loss of six wickets, ultimately leading the Lions to victory.

Looking ahead to the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 showdown on American soil, Irfan shared insights into the significance of this historic clash. "An India vs Pakistan match is always a world game," he emphasized, underscoring the global spectacle that accompanies this age-old rivalry.

Turning attention to key players from Pakistan, Irfan identified Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as pivotal figures. "If Rizwan and Babar perform consistently, then the lower-order players can carry it off," he explained, showcasing confidence in the depth of talent within the Pakistani squad.

Expressing confidence in Pakistan's bowling prowess, Irfan stated, "Pakistan’s game relies heavily on bowling. If players like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah perform well, victory is within reach."