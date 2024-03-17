Pak-US ties based on principles of mutual respect, trust, says NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - United States Ambassador Don­ald Blome yesterday called on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Speaker National Assembly and US Ambassador Don­ald Blome, in a meeting at Parliament House, discussed strengthening Bilat­eral Relations and Parliamentary Co­operation for Mutual Gains.

The meeting focused on a broad spectrum of issues concerning mu­tual interests.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reiter­ated Pakistan’s longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, based on principles of mutual respect and trust. He high­lighted that Pakistan’s relations with the United States constitute an impor­tant element of its foreign policy.

Emphasizing the importance of parliamentary cooperation, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stressed the need of regular visits and interactions be­tween members of parliaments from both countries to further strengthen the relationship. Ambassador Don­ald Blome congratulated Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his re-election as Speaker. He underscored the significance of collective efforts to promote regional and international peace and prosperity.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ex­pressed gratitude for the Ambas­sador’s kind remarks and affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued collaboration with the US in all areas of mutual concern.