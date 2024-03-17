Pak-US ties based on principles of mutual respect, trust, says NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD - United States Ambassador Donald Blome yesterday called on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Speaker National Assembly and US Ambassador Donald Blome, in a meeting at Parliament House, discussed strengthening Bilateral Relations and Parliamentary Cooperation for Mutual Gains.
The meeting focused on a broad spectrum of issues concerning mutual interests.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, based on principles of mutual respect and trust. He highlighted that Pakistan’s relations with the United States constitute an important element of its foreign policy.
Emphasizing the importance of parliamentary cooperation, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stressed the need of regular visits and interactions between members of parliaments from both countries to further strengthen the relationship. Ambassador Donald Blome congratulated Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his re-election as Speaker. He underscored the significance of collective efforts to promote regional and international peace and prosperity.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed gratitude for the Ambassador’s kind remarks and affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued collaboration with the US in all areas of mutual concern.