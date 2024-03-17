Sunday, March 17, 2024
Pak-US ties based on principles of mutual respect, trust, says NA Speaker

Ayaz Sadiq, US Ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Pak-US ties based on principles of mutual respect, trust, says NA Speaker
Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   United States Ambassador Don­ald Blome yesterday called on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Speaker National Assembly and US Ambassador Don­ald Blome, in a meeting at Parliament House, discussed strengthening Bilat­eral Relations and Parliamentary Co­operation for Mutual Gains.

The meeting focused on a broad spectrum of issues concerning mu­tual interests.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq reiter­ated Pakistan’s longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, based on principles of mutual respect and trust. He high­lighted that Pakistan’s relations with the United States constitute an impor­tant element of its foreign policy.

Emphasizing the importance of parliamentary cooperation, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stressed the need of regular visits and interactions be­tween members of parliaments from both countries to further strengthen the relationship. Ambassador Don­ald Blome congratulated Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on his re-election as Speaker. He underscored the significance of collective efforts to promote regional and international peace and prosperity.

Activists call for tobacco tax hike to recover healthcare costs

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ex­pressed gratitude for the Ambas­sador’s kind remarks and affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued collaboration with the US in all areas of mutual concern.

Our Staff Reporter

