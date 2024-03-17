Pakistan needs urgent reforms for stability and growth: Experts

ISLAMABAD - In the wake of a challenging global eco­nomic downturn, Pakistan finds itself at a critical juncture, navigating through many economic challenges that demand immediate attention and comprehen­sive reforms. As the country grapples with the repercussions of a volatile in­ternational economic landscape, urgent measures are required to ensure stabil­ity and foster sustainable growth.

The global economic downturn, exac­erbated by factors such as geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties, has left Pakistan vulnerable to external shocks. The country’s economic indicators paint a sobering picture, with the rising infla­tion rates, a widening fiscal deficit, and a precarious balance of payments situ­ation. Dur e Nayaab, Joint Director at the Pakistan Institute of Development Eco­nomics (PIDE), said, “Inflationary pres­sures have been a persistent concern for Pakistan, impacting the purchasing pow­er of its citizens. The prices of essential commodities have surged, placing an ad­ditional burden on the already stretched household budgets. To address this, the government must implement effective measures to control inflation, including targeted fiscal policies and structural re­forms within key economic sectors.”

Talking to Wealth PK, she said, “Fiscal deficit, a key indicator of a government’s financial health, has been widening in recent years, posing a significant threat to Pakistan’s economic stability. Urgent reforms are needed to rationalize public spending, enhance revenue collection, and streamline government expendi­tures. Tough decisions may be required to cut unnecessary expenditures and en­sure fiscal discipline, paving the way for a sustainable economic future.”

Nayaab stressed that Pakistan’s exter­nal sector faced challenges as well, with a growing trade deficit and pressure on the foreign exchange reserves.

“Enhancing exports, promoting for­eign direct investment, and diversifying the export base are crucial strategies to address these issues. The government should actively engage in diplomatic efforts to secure favorable trade agree­ments and create an environment con­ducive to foreign investment.”

Talking to Wealth PK, Ahmed Faraz, Se­nior Economist at PIDE, said, “The need for structural reforms in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and educa­tion cannot be overstated. Rejuvenating the agricultural sector through modern­ization, improving energy infrastructure to address power shortages, and invest­ing in education to foster human capital development are essential steps toward long-term economic resilience.”

“Furthermore, transparency and good governance are paramount in building investor confidence and attracting both domestic and foreign investment. The government must prioritize anti-corrup­tion measures, streamline bureaucratic processes, and create a business-friend­ly environment to stimulate economic growth,” said Faraz. “Pakistan’s economic challenges amid the global downturn re­quire swift and comprehensive reforms to ensure stability and foster growth. In col­laboration with relevant stakeholders, the government must take decisive actions to address the root causes of economic vul­nerabilities, setting the stage for a more resilient and prosperous future. Time is of the essence, and bold measures are need­ed to navigate these turbulent times and position Pakistan on a path of sustained economic development.”