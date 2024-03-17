Pakistan needs urgent reforms for stability and growth: Experts

ISLAMABAD - In the wake of a challenging global economic downturn, Pakistan finds itself at a critical juncture, navigating through many economic challenges that demand immediate attention and comprehensive reforms. As the country grapples with the repercussions of a volatile international economic landscape, urgent measures are required to ensure stability and foster sustainable growth.
The global economic downturn, exacerbated by factors such as geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties, has left Pakistan vulnerable to external shocks. The country’s economic indicators paint a sobering picture, with the rising inflation rates, a widening fiscal deficit, and a precarious balance of payments situation. Dur e Nayaab, Joint Director at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), said, “Inflationary pressures have been a persistent concern for Pakistan, impacting the purchasing power of its citizens. The prices of essential commodities have surged, placing an additional burden on the already stretched household budgets. To address this, the government must implement effective measures to control inflation, including targeted fiscal policies and structural reforms within key economic sectors.”
Talking to Wealth PK, she said, “Fiscal deficit, a key indicator of a government’s financial health, has been widening in recent years, posing a significant threat to Pakistan’s economic stability. Urgent reforms are needed to rationalize public spending, enhance revenue collection, and streamline government expenditures. Tough decisions may be required to cut unnecessary expenditures and ensure fiscal discipline, paving the way for a sustainable economic future.”
Nayaab stressed that Pakistan’s external sector faced challenges as well, with a growing trade deficit and pressure on the foreign exchange reserves.
“Enhancing exports, promoting foreign direct investment, and diversifying the export base are crucial strategies to address these issues. The government should actively engage in diplomatic efforts to secure favorable trade agreements and create an environment conducive to foreign investment.”
Talking to Wealth PK, Ahmed Faraz, Senior Economist at PIDE, said, “The need for structural reforms in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, and education cannot be overstated. Rejuvenating the agricultural sector through modernization, improving energy infrastructure to address power shortages, and investing in education to foster human capital development are essential steps toward long-term economic resilience.”
“Furthermore, transparency and good governance are paramount in building investor confidence and attracting both domestic and foreign investment. The government must prioritize anti-corruption measures, streamline bureaucratic processes, and create a business-friendly environment to stimulate economic growth,” said Faraz. “Pakistan’s economic challenges amid the global downturn require swift and comprehensive reforms to ensure stability and foster growth. In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, the government must take decisive actions to address the root causes of economic vulnerabilities, setting the stage for a more resilient and prosperous future. Time is of the essence, and bold measures are needed to navigate these turbulent times and position Pakistan on a path of sustained economic development.”