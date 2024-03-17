The assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on Jan­uary 30, 1948, shocked the world and left a permanent mark on India’s history. Gandhi, the revered leader of India’s independence move­ment, was shot and killed by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist who opposed Gandhi’s efforts to­wards Hindu-Muslim unity. Gandhi’s assassination was a tragic culmination of the religious and po­litical tensions that plagued India during its parti­tion. His death plunged the nation into mourning and sparked widespread condemnation. Despite his physical absence, Gandhi’s principles of non-vi­olence and civil disobedience continue to inspire movements for social justice and peace worldwide, ensuring his legacy endures.