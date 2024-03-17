PM receives phone call from Saudi crown prince

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Saturday received a congratula­tory telephone call from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The crown prince congratulated the prime minister on his re-election.

Prime Minister Sheh­baz thanked the Saudi crown prince for the telephone call as well as the warm message of greetings he had sent immediately after he had assumed office.

The prime minis­ter also conveyed his sincerest wishes and prayers for the health and well-being of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He said the people of Pakistan had great love and respect for the Sau­di crown prince. He also wished a blessed month of Ramazan to the Saudi leadership as well as the people and prayed that this holy month would bring peace and pros­perity to Muslims all over the world. The prime minister said Pakistan was proud of its historic, deep-rooted and fra­ternal ties with Sau­di Arabia and the two countries had al­ways stood togeth­er through thick and thin. He lauded Sau­di Arabia for its un­wavering commit­ment and support to Pakistan. Prime Min­ister Shehbaz reiter­ated his invitation to the crown prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience and said that the peo­ple of Pakistan were waiting to accord him a very warm welcome. Crown Prince Mo­hammed bin Salman thanked the prime minister for his kind sentiments and said that both countries enjoyed close brother­ly relations and reaf­firmed Saudi Arabia’s support to Pakistan. Later, in a post on his X handle, Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Shar­if has expressed his keenness to work closely with Saudi Crown Prince Moham­med Bin Salman to transform deep root­ed and historic frater­nal ties between Paki­stan and Saudi Arabia into a comprehensive strategic partnership. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Saudi Crown Prince’s telephonic call on his reelection.