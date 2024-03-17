PMA calls for enchanced anti-polio efforts

KARACHI - Expressing concern over this year’s first polio case reported from Balochistan, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) underscored the need for enhanced immunisation efforts and increased public awareness.
Describing the news as disheartening and a wake-up call for the health authorities, the association stated that the case indicated gaps in official immunisation efforts and highlighted the need to ensure that every child received the polio vaccine. “Polio is a highly infectious disease that mainly affects children under the age of five. It causes paralysis, permanent disability, and, in severe cases, can be fatal. Despite substantial progress in the fight against polio, Pakistan remains one of the two countries where the disease is still endemic,” said Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro representing the PMA.
Vaccination efforts must be intensified while simultaneously ensuring the safety of healthcare workers and communities, he added.
Dr Shoro urged parents to cooperate with healthcare workers and get their children vaccinated. He said: “The only way to protect children from polio was vaccination. Consistent and widespread immunisation campaigns are critical for eradicating this disease once and for all.”
The association called upon the government, healthcare authorities, civil society organisations and religious leaders to join hands and renew their commitment to the polio eradication campaign.
“The association emphasises the role of public awareness in addressing vaccine hesitancy and dispelling misconceptions surrounding polio immunisation. Efforts must be made to inform communities about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, encouraging them to fully participate in vaccination campaigns,” it stated in a press release.