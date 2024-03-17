PMA calls for enchanced anti-polio efforts

KARACHI - Expressing concern over this year’s first polio case reported from Balo­chistan, the Pakistan Medical Asso­ciation (PMA) underscored the need for enhanced immunisation efforts and increased public awareness.

Describing the news as disheart­ening and a wake-up call for the health authorities, the association stated that the case indicated gaps in official immunisation efforts and highlighted the need to ensure that every child received the polio vac­cine. “Polio is a highly infectious disease that mainly affects children under the age of five. It causes paral­ysis, permanent disability, and, in se­vere cases, can be fatal. Despite sub­stantial progress in the fight against polio, Pakistan remains one of the two countries where the disease is still endemic,” said Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro representing the PMA.

Vaccination efforts must be inten­sified while simultaneously ensuring the safety of healthcare workers and communities, he added.

Dr Shoro urged parents to cooper­ate with healthcare workers and get their children vaccinated. He said: “The only way to protect children from polio was vaccination. Consis­tent and widespread immunisation campaigns are critical for eradicat­ing this disease once and for all.”

The association called upon the government, healthcare authorities, civil society organisations and reli­gious leaders to join hands and re­new their commitment to the polio eradication campaign.

“The association emphasises the role of public awareness in address­ing vaccine hesitancy and dispelling misconceptions surrounding polio immunisation. Efforts must be made to inform communities about the safety and effectiveness of the vac­cine, encouraging them to fully par­ticipate in vaccination campaigns,” it stated in a press release.