Police arrest 14 accused

ATTOCK - Police arrest­ed 14 accused involved in different anti-social activ­ities from different areas of the district. During the first attempt police arrest­ed Arshad, Liaqat, Usman, Taimoor, Jansan Khan, Za­kir and Rizwan for giving life threats to a resident of Attock City. In anoth­er attempt, police arrest­ed three accused name­ly Tasawar, Mubashir and Anwar Kamal for alleged­ly stealing a buffalo, a cow and a goat worth thou­sands of rupees. Yet in an­other attempt, police ar­rested a gang involved in burglaries. Police recov­ered cash, gold ornaments and four pistols from their possession. Those arrest­ed include Murtaza Shah Wasi Abbas, Shakeel Ah­mad and Zeeshan. Cases under the act have been registered against all of them and have been sent behind the bars.