Police arrest 14 accused

ATTOCK - Police arrested 14 accused involved in different anti-social activities from different areas of the district. During the first attempt police arrested Arshad, Liaqat, Usman, Taimoor, Jansan Khan, Zakir and Rizwan for giving life threats to a resident of Attock City. In another attempt, police arrested three accused namely Tasawar, Mubashir and Anwar Kamal for allegedly stealing a buffalo, a cow and a goat worth thousands of rupees. Yet in another attempt, police arrested a gang involved in burglaries. Police recovered cash, gold ornaments and four pistols from their possession. Those arrested include Murtaza Shah Wasi Abbas, Shakeel Ahmad and Zeeshan. Cases under the act have been registered against all of them and have been sent behind the bars.