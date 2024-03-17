Police nab rape suspect after raid

MIRPURKHAS - Police ar­rested on Friday a suspect in a rape case and contin­ued to conduct raids in dif­ferent areas to nab his co-accused, who along with his friend had kidnapped a teenage girl near her house a day ago and sub­jected her to rape. Sources said that two armed men forcibly kidnapped the 14-year-old girl from hear her house in Dajero Mori area near Jhuddo town on Thursday night and took her to a desolate place where they subjected her to sexual assault. However, she was rescued later by villagers who rushed to her help hearing her hue and cry while the suspects managed to flee before their arrival, they said. The victim’s mother Noor Jahan lodged a case at women’s police station under Sec­tion 364-A and 375-A PPC and accused Liaqat Khoso and Akbar Khoso of as­saulting her daughter SHO Moomal Leghari said that police had detained one of the nominated accused after raid on a place and continued raids for the ar­rest of his co-accused. The victim was sent to hospital for medical checkup