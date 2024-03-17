There was hope that the recent general elections of 8th Feb, 2024, would elect a stable leadership and therefore, stable government that would help alleviate our country’s current socio-economic crises. Already suffering from economic constraints, Pakistan spent a significant portion of its budget on these elections. From paying electoral workers, to financing security arrangements for the process, to the planning and execution of it, the elections were a serious and strenuous affair. However, for many of us, it feels like all of that was in vain. Pakistan’s resources and voters’ time have been wasted, for what was just an outward show of democratic elections.
Already, with only a month post-elections, accusations of political corruption are swirling around. Morally corrupt alliances are leading to the formation of the current government. Infact, the post election struggle has felt like a political tug of war. It is a complex scenario, there is no winner or loser. The alliances that do come together to form the government are unstable and at risk of breaking up any time. That will not bode well for a country already suffering from instability and economic crises. This instability encourages non-state actors and enemy states to interfere in the country and exacerbate the security situation. Terrorist threats are on the rise already in Pakistan.
Pakistan would not be in this situation if our political leaders were less morally corrupt and more sincere to the interests of the state. Political opponents should come together and, in the spirit of patriotism, learn to work together. Otherwise, without collaboration, there is no hope for this country.
ENGR. BILAL AHMED,
Sukkur.