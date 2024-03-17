Political tug of war

There was hope that the recent general elections of 8th Feb, 2024, would elect a stable leader­ship and therefore, stable govern­ment that would help alleviate our country’s current socio-economic crises. Already suffering from eco­nomic constraints, Pakistan spent a significant portion of its budget on these elections. From paying electoral workers, to financing se­curity arrangements for the pro­cess, to the planning and execution of it, the elections were a serious and strenuous affair. However, for many of us, it feels like all of that was in vain. Pakistan’s resources and voters’ time have been wast­ed, for what was just an outward show of democratic elections.

Already, with only a month post-elections, accusations of political corruption are swirling around. Morally corrupt alliances are lead­ing to the formation of the current government. Infact, the post elec­tion struggle has felt like a politi­cal tug of war. It is a complex sce­nario, there is no winner or loser. The alliances that do come togeth­er to form the government are unstable and at risk of breaking up any time. That will not bode well for a country already suffer­ing from instability and econom­ic crises. This instability encour­ages non-state actors and enemy states to interfere in the country and exacerbate the security situ­ation. Terrorist threats are on the rise already in Pakistan.

Pakistan would not be in this sit­uation if our political leaders were less morally corrupt and more sin­cere to the interests of the state. Political opponents should come together and, in the spirit of pa­triotism, learn to work together. Otherwise, without collaboration, there is no hope for this country.

ENGR. BILAL AHMED,

Sukkur.