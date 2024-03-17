Protesters block Indus highway over delay in autopsy

DADU - Relatives of a woman, who had died in an accident, blocked Jamshoro-Sehwan section of the Indus Highway in protest against lack of facilities for post mortem at Manjhand taluka hospital where the victim was taken for medico-legal formali­ties. They placed the body of the victim, Akhtiaran Solangi, 30, on the highway during the protest, causing traffic to come to a halt on both sides of the highway.

The protesters led by Moham­mad Salim and Haji Khan Solangi complained that post mortem on the body of their loved one was not done for several hours because the lady doctor posted at the hos­pital was absent. Besides, there were no facilities at the hospital and the bodies were handled by health officials in a disrespectful manner, they said. They demanded the authorities take action against the absentee doctors and the inef­ficient paramedics and make avail­able required facilities at the taluka hospital so that no one had to go through the ordeal that they had to suffer that day. Later, police arrived there and persuaded the protest­ers to lift the blockade over assur­ance they would be served justice.

TWO DIE IN ACCIDENT

The victim Akhtiaran Solangi and a 28-year-old rickshaw driv­er Shakeel Solangi died and five passengers, among them women and children, were injured when a truck hit a Qingqui rickshaw at Solangi stop near Sann town on Indus Highway. The bodies and the injured were brought to Man­jhand taluka hospital and Sehwn. Manjhand SHO told reporters that the Qingqui was taking vil­lagers back from Manjhand town where they had gone to draw cash from their Benazir Income Support Program accounts.