PTI not part of protests held outside IMF, WB offices, clarifies Gohar

RAWALPINDI - After back-to-back protests led by overseas Pa­kistanis in the United States (US), Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Saturday dissociated with the ongoing pro­tests overseas, clarifying that his party did not have any part in it in the recent demonstrations outside the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) headquarters.

“If overseas Pakistanis are making up something, then it would be their own decision,” Barrister Go­har said Saturday while speaking to media outside Adiala Jail — Rawalpindi post-hearing of 190m NCA scandal case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. It is noteworthy that several PTI workers from overseas chapter staged protests outside the IMF and WB headquarters in Washing­ton against alleged irregularities in the 2024 gener­al elections in Pakistan. Friday’s protest in US was attended by former premier Khan’s ex-chief of staff Shahbaz Gill and PTI spokesperson in the United States, Sajjad Burki. Responding a question, the PTI chairman said that the party did not ask the IMF to stop disbursing financial aid to Pakistan; however, it admitted that the party urged the global lender’s recall its commitments for free and fair elections and transparent allocations of its funds. “Not only reserved seats, we also wanted to get protection from our independent candidates as merging with a political party would also stop defections,” said Gohar. He reiterated that PTI-SIC merger was best decision taken after much deliberation.