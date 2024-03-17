PUC escalates efforts to foster interfaith dialogue on global scale

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said the council is set to escalate its efforts on a global scale to foster interfaith dialogue and harmony. Addressing international media in connection with the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’, he emphasized that Islamophobia poses a grave threat to Muslims worldwide. Ashrafi urged world powers to accelerate initiatives to eradicate Islamophobia, labeling it as a toxic barrier hindering interfaith harmony. He called upon the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international bodies to champion initiatives aimed at eradicating all forms of discrimination while nurturing a culture of love, tolerance, and coexistence. He stressed that Islam embodies peace, love, and tolerance, emphasizing the teachings of Allah Almighty and the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Ashrafi lamented the incitement of non-Muslims against Islam, attributing it to misinformation and hatred propagated against Islamic teachings.