PUC escalates efforts to foster interfaith dialogue on global scale

Agencies
March 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Ta­hir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said the coun­cil is set to escalate its efforts on a global scale to foster interfaith dia­logue and harmony. Ad­dressing international media in connection with the ‘International Day to Combat Islamopho­bia’, he emphasized that Islamophobia poses a grave threat to Muslims worldwide. Ashrafi urged world powers to acceler­ate initiatives to eradicate Islamophobia, labeling it as a toxic barrier hinder­ing interfaith harmony. He called upon the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international bodies to champion initia­tives aimed at eradicating all forms of discrimina­tion while nurturing a cul­ture of love, tolerance, and coexistence. He stressed that Islam embodies peace, love, and tolerance, emphasizing the teach­ings of Allah Almighty and the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Ashrafi lamented the in­citement of non-Muslims against Islam, attribut­ing it to misinformation and hatred propagated against Islamic teachings.

Agencies

