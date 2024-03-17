Sunday, March 17, 2024
Ramadan inflation

March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Ramadan holds immense sig­nificance in the Islamic calen­dar, observed by Muslims world­wide as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and communal soli­darity. In countries like Pakistan, where a majority of the popula­tion practices Islam, the arrival of Ramadan often triggers a notice­able phenomenon of price hikes and inflation. This trend is indeed a cause for concern as it directly impacts the daily lives of citizens, particularly those who are eco­nomically disadvantaged.

The escalating costs of essential commodities and services during Ramadan create additional finan­cial burdens for individuals and families already grappling with limited resources. For many peo­ple, the inflated prices make it even more challenging to meet their ba­sic needs, such as purchasing food, groceries, and other necessities es­sential for observing the month of fasting with dignity and comfort. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that Ramadan is a time when charitable giving and supporting those in need are highly encour­aged in Islam, further highlight­ing the importance of addressing issues of affordability and accessi­bility during this period.

Economic disparities and the strain of inflation during Rama­dan disproportionately affect vul­nerable segments of society, in­cluding low-income earners, daily wage workers, and marginalised communities. The inability to af­ford essential items not only com­promises their well-being but also diminishes the spirit of solidar­ity and compassion that is cen­tral to the Ramadan experience. In light of these challenges, there is a pressing need for proactive measures to alleviate the finan­cial strain on the most vulnerable populations and ensure that all in­dividuals can observe Ramadan with dignity and security.

It is incumbent upon the govern­ment, local administration, and relevant authorities to take swift and decisive action to mitigate the impact of inflation during Rama­dan. This may involve implement­ing price controls, monitoring market practices, cracking down on hoarding and profiteering, and providing targeted assistance to those in need. Additionally, efforts to enhance social welfare pro­grams, expand access to afford­able food supplies, and promote fair trading practices can contrib­ute to creating a more equitable and inclusive Ramadan environ­ment for all members of society.

By prioritising the well-being and basic needs of the popula­tion during Ramadan, authorities can uphold the principles of social justice, compassion, and solidar­ity that lie at the heart of Islamic teachings. Through collaborative efforts between government agen­cies, civil society organisations, businesses, and community lead­ers, it is possible to address the challenges of inflation and ensure that everyone can fully participate in and benefit from the blessings of the holy month of Ramadan.

TALAL RAFIQ RIND,

Turbat.

