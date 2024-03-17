Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Roads’ mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has started mechanical washing of city roads under the clean Punjab programme. FWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rauf Ahmad said here on Saturday that the company had launched a vigorous cleanliness campaign in the city. In this connection, solid waste material was removed from the city areas and eight union councils were turned litter-free. He said that the FWMC also launched mechanical washing of various city roads including D-Ground and its link roads. The mechanical washer was also used for cleaning or­namental models in the area whereas anti-germ material was sprayed in the waste containers after emptying it. He said that the FWMC field staff was committed to implementing the ‘Suthra Punjab’ [clean Punjab] programme strictly for increasing beauty of the city under the vision of Chief Minis­ter Punjab Maryam Nawaz, he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710565072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024