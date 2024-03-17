The genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza continues unabated. The US-led West has come out in full, unqualified support of Israel and its deadly incursions into the Gaza Strip. Its submission to Israeli diktat has always been spontaneous and absolute; more so now as Israel goes about systematically, methodically and deliberately exterminating the Gazans/Palestinians. The US-led West is directly complicit in this wanton massacre of the Gazans/Palestinians. The Muslims, in particular the Arabs, are conspicuous only because of their timidity and gross indifference to the savage annihilation of their besieged brethren.
The unrelenting, unreserved support provided by the US-led West to Israel may have more to do than just maintaining a strong, dominant, strategic outpost in the Middle East. Could it also have links to the past? Could it be penitence of sorts for all its sins and crimes of omission and commission in the earlier half of the last century? The Jews were subjected to heinous atrocities and genocide at the hands of the Nazis. The Western world remained generally indifferent to their plight while some even seemed to appease their neurotic leader. The resultant Holocaust will always be a terrible blot on its conscience and history. It watched the Nazis carry out the genocide from the sidelines then; it is watching the Israelis-Jews perform a grotesque, monstrous role reversal, again from the sidelines. Ironically, the Jews who suffered the Holocaust/genocide themselves are now perpetrating one against the hapless, helpless Gazans/Palestinians. Why is it happening? The little brown man in the Middle East had nothing to do with the Holocaust. He had no role to play in its concept, planning or execution. He has been made, quite deviously, to pay penance for sins and crimes he did not commit. Those who were involved in committing that genocide against the Jews are now aiding them to wreak one on the Gazans/Palestinians. Do they do it out of a sense of guilt, or repentance? Can the atrocities of one genocide be atoned by aiding/committing yet another one on even meeker people? Is it Israel’s paranoia, a fear psychosis, an obsessive compulsion of over-ensuring “never again”? Or is it an interpretation of a divine commandment that must be fulfilled? Then again, could there not be other equally divine commandments to the contrary? Followers of other religions could come up with self-serving divine edicts too. Will they have similar importance? That would bring unrelenting conflict and ceaseless wars to the region.
Why is the US-led West not reacting in a normal sensible, logical, and balanced manner? Why can it not stop military supplies to Israel, enforce a ceasefire and put a stop to this frenzied, senseless carnage? Elections in the US weigh rather ominously on the Gazans’ fate. PM Netanyahu is adamant in expanding the genocide to Rafah and its million-plus petrified people too. Why, for example, is Putin’s invasion of Ukraine unacceptable to the US-led West, and yet the Israeli extermination of Gazans/Palestinians is kosher? Are wars and genocides to be justified by self-serving geopolitical interpretations alone? The international community does not accept this duplicity of the Western world. The availability of real-time information/news makes it nigh impossible for spin-masters to ply their trade with any conviction anymore. As such, the US in particular and Western Europe in general seem to be losing their moral authority, superiority (?) and standing in global affairs.
The Muslim world’s reluctance to speak and/or act does not emanate from a lack of ability or resources but more from a fearful, unintelligible, mental and operational paralysis that does not allow it to take the initiative, move collectively, decisively, and proactively to stamp its authority on regional and global affairs. It has yet to practically support the righteous causes of freedom and independence of Muslims in Palestine, Kashmir, Myanmar, and elsewhere. It cannot seem to think for itself or influence events in the Gaza Strip either. Its scared, meek, and ineffectual protestations at global, regional, and international fora appear futile and meaningless. They bring no relief to the cornered Gazans/Palestinians. They, as well as the rest of the world, look on passively, insensitively rather helplessly, as the Israelis mercilessly exterminate a whole people!
Pakistan must remain aware of the fact that what transpires in Palestine is bound to be replicated in IIOJ&KR. The US-led West is now wooing India as it needs it to counterbalance China in Asia. This might give India the false hope that it could also get away with a similar genocide in IIOJ&KR. Genocide Watch has already warned the world and highlighted the tell-tale signs of a creeping genocide there. India would perhaps expect the Western world to remain indifferent to the plight and miseries of the Kashmiris too. However, Israel’s military-political audacity (US-led West-backed) in the Gaza Strip cannot be imitated fully in Kashmir. First, because India does not dominate the strategic environment in the larger Kashmir region in the same manner as Israel does in its neighbourhood. A very tenuous, trilateral strategic balance exists between it, China and Pakistan in this rather trigger-happy region. Second, for the US, India might be very important but it is still no Israel by any stretch of the imagination. It does not have that sort of support within the US that Israel does nor does it have a similar sort of coercive influence in the corridors of US power, its economy and its media. Its options are thus comparatively limited. There is no space available for India to indulge in what could end up being serious strategic miscalculations!
The genocide in Gaza must stop immediately before other pretenders like India start taking serious inspiration from it!
Imran Malik
The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.