Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final

March 17, 2024
INDIAN WELLS   -   Maria Sakkari endured a spirited fightback from Coco Gauff to stun the third seed 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2 in a rain-interrupted Indian Wells semifinal on Friday and set up an intriguing rematch of the 2022 title clash with Iga Swiatek. US Open cham­pion Gauff looked far from her best early in the match as Sakkari draw first blood after a short rain delay by breaking the American third seed in the ninth game, be­fore securing the opening set with ease. The players were forced off the court for a lon­ger spell as the showers re­turned at the start of the sec­ond set, but Sakkari picked up from where she left off when the action resumed and tightened her grip on the contest with a double break. But Gauff was not done and the 20-year-old rediscovered her rhythm in the high-oc­tane second set to save three match points and go level at 5-5, eventually forcing a tie break which she dominated to set up a decider. Ninth seed Sakkari regrouped and showed her quality in the de­cisive points after swapping breaks with Gauff early in the third set to prevail in the late-night thriller. Top seed Swiatek earlier produced a near-flawless display in chilly, windy conditions to cruise past Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-1 and remain on track for her second title of the year. 

