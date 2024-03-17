Sunday, March 17, 2024
Scrutiny of nomination papers for Senate elections on Tuesday

Web Desk
8:50 PM | March 17, 2024
The scrutiny of nomination papers for 48 vacant seats of Senate will take place on Tuesday.

According to schedule, the revised list of candidates vying for these seats will be unveiled on March 26. Candidates will have until March 27 to withdraw their nomination papers.

In the federal capital, members of the National Assembly will exercise their voting rights to elect Senate members, including one for a general seat and one for technocrats, including ulema.

Meanwhile, members of the four provincial assemblies will play a pivotal role in determining the Senate composition. They will elect senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two seats designated for technocrats, including ulema, from each province. Additionally, one seat each for minorities from both Punjab and Sindh provinces will be filled. 

