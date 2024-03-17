Smear campaign against martyrs unacceptable, says Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the smear campaign against the martyrs will not be tolerated.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N secretariat in Model Town, Tarar paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Mir Ali terrorist attack.

“A political party is running a smear campaign against the martyrs. Stern action would be taken against those behind this campaign,” Tarar said.

He added that country will progress under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he chairs meeting on economy on daily basis.

According to Tarar, the international publications have also appreciated the appointment of new finance minister.

“The prime minister has once again talked about the charter of economy,” said the information minister.

He was of the view that red lines must not be crossed while doing criticism. There is a need to get united on national issues, he added.