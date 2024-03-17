Sri Lanka records 2.3 pct negative GDP growth in 2023

COLOMBO - The GDP growth rate of Sri Lanka for the year 2023 was estimated as a 2.3 percent negative growth rate, the Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) said in a statement yesterday.

Overall, agricultural activities expanded by 2.6 percent, while in­dustrial and service ac­tivities contracted by 9.2 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, in the year 2023, the DCS said.

The three major eco­nomic activities of the economy -- agriculture, industry, and services, contributed their shares to the GDP, at current prices, by 8.3 percent, 25.6 percent and 59.9 percent respectively.

The “taxes less subsi­dies on products” com­ponent accounted for a 6.2 percent share of the GDP in 2023.

However, the GDP for the fourth quarter of 2023 registered a 4.5 percent positive growth, the DCS highlighted.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, agricultural, indus­trial and services activi­ties grew by 0.6 percent, 7.9 percent and 2.8 per­cent respectively, it said.