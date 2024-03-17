Strategy to restore streetlights of Lahore, says DC

LAHORE - A comprehensive plan has been pre­pared to restore the lights of the pro­vincial capital according to the direc­tives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. A smart streetlight proj­ect has been prepared with the help of artificial intelligence and automatic technology. A financial estimate for the smart streetlight project, inclusive of digital control, will be presented for approval. After conducting initial working checks, Deputy Commissioner and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Administrator Rafia Haider has ordered the preparation of the fi­nal project. She stated that the proj­ect aims to illuminate the city lights by 100 percent. The smart streetlight project will save electricity by turn­ing off the lights on time using modern technology. She mentioned that inac­tive lights will be promptly identified through digital control and monitor­ing. Additionally, the installation and reconsultation of meters with WAPDA will be part of the project. Alternative green solar energy arrangements will also be part of the project at possible locations for streetlights. Highlighting the benefits of the project, she stated that the complete restoration of street­lights has not been done in the city for many years. A system of streetlights can not be established without stable and complete restoration on modern lines, she added.

MCL CARRIES OUT CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTIONS

The Metropolitan Corporation La­hore (MCL) carried out a crackdown on illegal constructions and demol­ished various structures in the provin­cial capital on Saturday. A spokesper­son for the MCL told the media that the Nishtar Zone squad, led by Metropoli­tan Officer Planning Chaudhry Saleem, demolished 4-kanal under-construc­tion building of private school and 2-kanal commercial halls in Kamaha area. At Shahjamal Town, a 12-marla under-construction hall was demol­ished. Industrial hall on 4-kanal land was also demolished at Atta Bakhsh Road. Another industrial hall on 2-kanal land was demolished in the same locality. Deputy Commissioner and MCL Administrator Rafia Haider emphasised the importance of ob­taining approval for building designs before initiating construction work, stressing compliance with the urban laws. She highlighted the issuance of crackdown directives to the Planning Wing to address illegal constructions across all zones without any discrimi­nation. The DC also directed the Plan­ning Wing to expedite approval pro­cess for building designs to ensure convenience of citizens.