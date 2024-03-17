Strategy to restore streetlights of Lahore, says DC

LAHORE - A comprehensive plan has been prepared to restore the lights of the provincial capital according to the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. A smart streetlight project has been prepared with the help of artificial intelligence and automatic technology. A financial estimate for the smart streetlight project, inclusive of digital control, will be presented for approval. After conducting initial working checks, Deputy Commissioner and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Administrator Rafia Haider has ordered the preparation of the final project. She stated that the project aims to illuminate the city lights by 100 percent. The smart streetlight project will save electricity by turning off the lights on time using modern technology. She mentioned that inactive lights will be promptly identified through digital control and monitoring. Additionally, the installation and reconsultation of meters with WAPDA will be part of the project. Alternative green solar energy arrangements will also be part of the project at possible locations for streetlights. Highlighting the benefits of the project, she stated that the complete restoration of streetlights has not been done in the city for many years. A system of streetlights can not be established without stable and complete restoration on modern lines, she added.
MCL CARRIES OUT CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTIONS
The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out a crackdown on illegal constructions and demolished various structures in the provincial capital on Saturday. A spokesperson for the MCL told the media that the Nishtar Zone squad, led by Metropolitan Officer Planning Chaudhry Saleem, demolished 4-kanal under-construction building of private school and 2-kanal commercial halls in Kamaha area. At Shahjamal Town, a 12-marla under-construction hall was demolished. Industrial hall on 4-kanal land was also demolished at Atta Bakhsh Road. Another industrial hall on 2-kanal land was demolished in the same locality. Deputy Commissioner and MCL Administrator Rafia Haider emphasised the importance of obtaining approval for building designs before initiating construction work, stressing compliance with the urban laws. She highlighted the issuance of crackdown directives to the Planning Wing to address illegal constructions across all zones without any discrimination. The DC also directed the Planning Wing to expedite approval process for building designs to ensure convenience of citizens.