Syed Ali Ahmed Shah’s 34th death anniversary being commemorated on March 21

MIRPUR - The 34th death anni­versary of the esteemed activist of the Kashmiri freedom movement and former President of Azad Jammu Kash­mir, Ghazi-e-Millat Col. (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah is set to be com­memorated across Azad Jammu Kashmir on March 21. The oc­casion aims to reaffirm the commitment to fur­thering the departed leader’s mission of lib­erating Occupied Kash­mir from Indian unlaw­ful hold.

The Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur, the late leader’s native city, will host a sig­nificant ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on March 21 under the auspices of the Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Soci­ety. The event will fea­ture Quran Khawani to honor the departed soul, followed by a special function to pay homage to the revered Kashmiri leader.

Moreover, various programs have been scheduled across AJK to commemorate the death anniversary.