Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Syed Ali Ahmed Shah’s 34th death anniversary being commemorated on March 21

Syed Ali Ahmed Shah’s 34th death anniversary being commemorated on March 21
Agencies
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

MIRPUR  -  The 34th death anni­versary of the esteemed activist of the Kashmiri freedom movement and former President of Azad Jammu Kash­mir, Ghazi-e-Millat Col. (Retd) Syed Ali Ahmed Shah is set to be com­memorated across Azad Jammu Kashmir on March 21. The oc­casion aims to reaffirm the commitment to fur­thering the departed leader’s mission of lib­erating Occupied Kash­mir from Indian unlaw­ful hold.

The Kashmir Press Club in Mirpur, the late leader’s native city, will host a sig­nificant ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on March 21 under the auspices of the Syed Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Soci­ety. The event will fea­ture Quran Khawani to honor the departed soul, followed by a special function to pay homage to the revered Kashmiri leader. 

Moreover, various programs have been scheduled across AJK to commemorate the death anniversary.

Activists call for tobacco tax hike to recover healthcare costs

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710565072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024