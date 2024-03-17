Tarar condemns PTI’s ‘malicious campaign’ against Mir Ali’s martyrs

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar while paying tribute to all seven martyrs of Mir Ali including Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar on Saturday strongly condemned the “malicious campaign” launched by some social media accounts associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). “Terrorists have attacked on the ground while PTI supporters did that on social media front,” the minister said in a strong reaction to the PTI’s alleged “malicious campaign” against the martyrs. “The PTI has remained involved in disrespecting the martyrs,” said the minister in a news statement while citing some examples such as May 9 when the state institutions came under attack and martyrs’ memorials defiled, and also Lasbela helicopter crash. He paid tribute to the martyrs on behalf of the entire nation which saluted them for their “unforgettable” sacrifices. The minister said there is no soft corner in the hearts of the people for those who had disrespected its martyrs.