Tarar condemns PTI’s ‘malicious campaign’ against Mir Ali’s martyrs

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Attaul­lah Tarar while paying trib­ute to all seven martyrs of Mir Ali including Lieutenant Colo­nel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmed Badar on Saturday strongly condemned the “malicious campaign” launched by some social me­dia accounts associated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI). “Terrorists have at­tacked on the ground while PTI supporters did that on so­cial media front,” the minis­ter said in a strong reaction to the PTI’s alleged “malicious campaign” against the mar­tyrs. “The PTI has remained involved in disrespecting the martyrs,” said the minister in a news statement while citing some examples such as May 9 when the state institutions came under attack and mar­tyrs’ memorials defiled, and also Lasbela helicopter crash. He paid tribute to the martyrs on behalf of the entire nation which saluted them for their “unforgettable” sacrifices. The minister said there is no soft corner in the hearts of the people for those who had dis­respected its martyrs.