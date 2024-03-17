TDAP hosts webinar on potential of tilapia in aquaculture exports

KARACHI - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) hosted a webinar titled “Potential of Tilapia in Aquaculture Exports,” aiming to illu­minate the strategic significance of tilapia cul­tivation within Pakistan’s growing aquaculture sector. The event, chaired by Athar Khokhar, Di­rector General of TDAP’s Agro & Food Division, witnessed participation from renowned industry specialists, offering a comprehensive exploration of tilapia farming and its export prospects.

Faisal Iftikhar, a distinguished aquaculture ex­pert and former CEO of the Fisheries Develop­ment Board, set the stage with insights into cur­rent trends and challenges within the aquaculture landscape. He elucidated on the evolving dynam­ics of tilapia farming and underscored its pivotal role in Pakistan’s quest for sustainable economic growth. Speaking on emerging trends in aquacul­ture, he mentioned that new species like Tilapia, Pangasius and Venamei have been introduced with good farming practices. The concept of 100% har­vesting, water management, and parameters have been implemented. Furthermore dedicated feed mills for aquaculture have been developed which gave birth to the concept of giving feed to fishes.

Further enriching the discourse, Mr Prabhagar, an esteemed aquaculture specialist hailing from Singapore, provided valuable insights to advanced farming techniques and the economic intricacies of tilapia production. The global trend for Tilapia market is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2030 with CAGR of 3.9%. His expertise shed light on best practices for maximizing yield and optimizing resource utilization in tilapia farming operations. The session comprised of the detailed account of feeding, water parameters, temperature and growth culture for Tilapia. He mentioned various value-added products that can be prepared from tilapia including deep skinned fillets, shallow skin fillets and whole round gutted and scaled tilapia.

The session also featured Adeel Gilani, Assis­tant Director at the Marine Fisheries Department in Karachi, who offered a detailed perspective on the production trends and export potential of tilapia. He informed that there are presently 11 hatcheries of Tilapia in Pakistan with annual seed production of 30-40 million and farming area of more than 5000 acres. Tilapia is mainly produced in Punjab and Sindh with estimated production of about 15000 tonnes. The domestic market for Ti­lapia is mainly in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad. Pakistan exported around 190 tonnes of Tilapia products in 2017 with markets mainly comprising of Saudi Arab, UAE and USA. The mar­kets can further be extended to Mexico, EU, Iran and Russian Federation.

The webinar served as a pivotal platform for industry stakeholders to gain actionable insights into the strategic imperatives of tilapia cultivation and its implications for Pakistan’s aquaculture exports. Through a concerted effort to harness the expertise of industry leaders, TDAP remains committed to fostering growth and innovation within the aquaculture sector, driving Pakistan towards a sustainable and prosperous future.