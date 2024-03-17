Textile exports earn $11.14 billion for Pakistan in 8 months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $11,145.661 million from exports of textile products during the first eight months of the current financial year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) re­ported here on Saturday.

The exports of the textile product, however, witnessed a nominal decline of 0.65 percent during July-February (2023-24) when compared to the exports of $11,218.644 million during July-February (2022-23).

The textile commodities that witnessed positive trade growth included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 353.78 percent, from $12.286 million last year to $55.752 million this year.

Likewise, the exports of cot­ton yarn increased by 48.18 percent, from $ 505.015 mil­lion last year to $ 748.307 mil­lion this year and towels by 3.64 percent, from $ 666.497 million to $ 690.745 million.

The export of bed wear also surged by 2.08 percent, from 1,834.903 million to 1,873.008 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth in­clude cotton cloth, exports of which declined by 8.71 per­cent, from $1,380.075 million to $1,259.897 million; cotton carded or combed by 32.55 percent, from $0.970 million to $0.654 million; yarn other than cotton yarn by 18.06 percent, from $29.562 mil­lion to $24.224 million, and knitwear by 5.69 percent, from $ 3,078.882 million to $ 2,903.541 million.

Likewise, the exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin fell by 10.72 percent, from $86.332 million to $77.080 million, ready-made garments by 2.99 percent, from $2,380.837 mil­lion to $2,309.663 million.

The exports of art, silk and synthetic textiles also de­creased by 10.88 percent, de­clining from $273.080 million to $243.361 million, made up articles by 1.62 percent, from $484.765 million to $476.921 million whereas the exports of all other textile materials also went down by 0.60 per­cent, from $485.440 million to $482.508 million.

Meanwhile, on a year–on–year basis, the textile exports increased by 19.20 percent go­ing up from $ 1,180.445 million in February 2023 to $1,407.111 million in February 2024. On a month-on-month basis, the tex­tile exports however decreased by 3.31 percent when com­pared to exports of $1,455.300 million in January 2024.