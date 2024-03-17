Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three siblings die in roof collapse

Staff Reporter
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Three siblings died in a roof collapse on Lytton Road here on Saturday. Police said that the children were in a house with a roof supported by a wood beam, when it suddenly caved in. As a result, they came under the debris. On information, six vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The rescuers pulled out the children and shifted two of them to Mayo Hospital and the third to Services Hospital. However, they died, said a Rescue 1122 spokesman. The children were identified as Kainat Umer, 11, Bisma Umer, 9, and Mu­hammad Husnain Umer, 7.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024