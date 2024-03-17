Traffic Division of ICP removed tinted sheets, fancy number plates from 1,832 vehicles

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police have taken action against 1832 vehicles plying on roads with tinted glasses and dis­playing fency number plates. Traf­fic Division is continuing its crack­down against vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy number plates. In this regard, special squads have been constituted under the command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk to take action against such vehicles, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. He said, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Po­lice is taking legal action against vehicles with tinted glasses, fancy and non-sample number plates to ensure the implementation of traf­fic rules and to further strengthen the supremacy of the law. In this regard, Islamabad Capital Police took action against 1,832 vehicles with tinted glasses and fancy num­ber plates during the last 24 hours. The use of tinted glasses and fancy number plates on vehicles is com­pletely banned in Islamabad. Sen­ior police officers have also issued instructions to police officers and officials not to use tinted glasses on vehicles. The Islamabad Cap­ital Police have deployed special enforcement squads at various places in the federal capital by setting up special pickets, which are carrying out operations with­out discrimination. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police and display authorized number plates issued by the Ex­cise and Taxation Office. In this regard, special instructions have been issued to the officials of the Islamabad Capital Police to en­sure strict implementation of these orders.