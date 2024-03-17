TTP is getting money from India through Afghan proxies, special envoy

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Special Representa­tive on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani has said that Paki­stan’s peace talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) failed in the past because the mili­tant group was neither ready to sur­render nor swear allegiance to the constitution of Pakistan. The third primary reason for the deadlock in talks was that the group didn’t want to face the law for the heinous crimes it committed, including the attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar, he added.

The special envoy was speaking at a consultation on “Afghan peace and reconciliation: Pakistan’s inter­ests and policy options”, organized by the Pak Institute for Peace Stud­ies (PIPS). The main themes of the talk included ‘Pakistan’s Afghan pol­icy puzzle: Challenges and opportu­nities for the new government’ and ‘The counterterrorism and count­er-extremism challenges for the new federal and provincial governments.’

Lawmakers of national and pro­vincial assemblies, politicians, dip­lomats, academics, journalists, pol­icy analysts, and experts on Afghan affairs participated in the event.

Ambassador Durrani said that Pa­kistan, during talks, had told the in­terim government in Kabul that the latter needed to make TTP surren­der and disarm the group and detain its leadership. He clarified that “TTP is the red line for Pakistan”.

He went on to say that TTP had 5,000 to 6,000 militants in its cad­res taking shelter in Afghanistan, adding, “If we include their families, then the number goes up to 70,000.” He said that it was apparent the in­terim Afghan government could not afford the per-day expenditure of such a large number of people, which meant that someone else was paying for their upkeep. He said that Pakistan had evidence that “TTP is getting money from India through Afghan proxies”.

Talking about the Pak-Afghan is­sue, the envoy said that Pakistan should implement the one-docu­ment regime on all border crossings with Afghanistan.

Former federal minister of state for parliamentary affairs and Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan said that Af­ghanistan should be given an oppor­tunity to make its own decisions. He added that Pakistan could help its neighbor in peacebuilding. “We un­derstand that opening of borders and trade with Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan,” he said. He advised that the huge potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could be used in promoting trade with the neigh­bouring country.

Former chief minister Balochistan and National Party leader Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch talked about parlia­mentary supremacy and said that the solution of all economic, polit­ical and foreign policy problems of Pakistan “only lies with the parlia­ment.” He also called for bringing “real public representation” in Ba­lochistan to solve problems of the province. Political analyst and ex­pert on Afghan affairs ex-Senator Afrasiab Khattak viewed that the root cause of many problems of Pa­kistan, including its ailing economy and extremism, was its flawed poli­cy for Afghanistan.