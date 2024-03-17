Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two held for assaulting female madrassa students

Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Personnel at Gulbaha­ar Police Station in Pe­shawar have achieved a breakthrough in the investigation of a dis­tressing incident in­volving two female ma­drassa students who were assaulted by snatchers recently. A CCTV footage of the in­cident later went viral on social media.

Following the circula­tion of the viral video on social media, CCPO Pe­shawar, Syed Ashfaq An­war, swiftly directed the formation of a special­ized team under the su­pervision of SSP Usama Amin Cheema.

“Yesterday, after a thor­ough operation, Gulba­haar police successful­ly apprehended suspects linked to the incident,” the CCPO informed jour­nalists.

Identified as Luqman alias Loki and Kamran alias Kamu, both resi­dents of Sheikhabad and Circular Road, respec­tively, these individuals are believed to be part of an organized criminal group known for various robberies in the region.

Improving law, order situation in KP top priority of govt: CM Ali Amin

During initial interro­gations, both suspects confessed to their in­volvement, and law en­forcement recovered a weapon and a motorcycle suspected to have been used in the robberies.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1710658907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024