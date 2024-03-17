Two held for assaulting female madrassa students

PESHAWAR - Personnel at Gulbaha­ar Police Station in Pe­shawar have achieved a breakthrough in the investigation of a dis­tressing incident in­volving two female ma­drassa students who were assaulted by snatchers recently. A CCTV footage of the in­cident later went viral on social media.

Following the circula­tion of the viral video on social media, CCPO Pe­shawar, Syed Ashfaq An­war, swiftly directed the formation of a special­ized team under the su­pervision of SSP Usama Amin Cheema.

“Yesterday, after a thor­ough operation, Gulba­haar police successful­ly apprehended suspects linked to the incident,” the CCPO informed jour­nalists.

Identified as Luqman alias Loki and Kamran alias Kamu, both resi­dents of Sheikhabad and Circular Road, respec­tively, these individuals are believed to be part of an organized criminal group known for various robberies in the region.

During initial interro­gations, both suspects confessed to their in­volvement, and law en­forcement recovered a weapon and a motorcycle suspected to have been used in the robberies.