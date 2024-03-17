Two held for assaulting female madrassa students

PESHAWAR - Personnel at Gulbahaar Police Station in Peshawar have achieved a breakthrough in the investigation of a distressing incident involving two female madrassa students who were assaulted by snatchers recently. A CCTV footage of the incident later went viral on social media.
Following the circulation of the viral video on social media, CCPO Peshawar, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, swiftly directed the formation of a specialized team under the supervision of SSP Usama Amin Cheema.
“Yesterday, after a thorough operation, Gulbahaar police successfully apprehended suspects linked to the incident,” the CCPO informed journalists.
Identified as Luqman alias Loki and Kamran alias Kamu, both residents of Sheikhabad and Circular Road, respectively, these individuals are believed to be part of an organized criminal group known for various robberies in the region.
During initial interrogations, both suspects confessed to their involvement, and law enforcement recovered a weapon and a motorcycle suspected to have been used in the robberies.