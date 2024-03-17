Two killed over family feud

SWABI - In Turlandi village, Tehsil Razaar, a man attacked two brothers, kill­ing them on the spot, as reported by Nawab Khan, a police official. The incident stemmed from a dis­pute over a house among the three brothers, leading to verbal abuse and physical altercations that strained their relations. The fa­ther’s decision to name the house after the two slain brothers, deny­ing the third his share, exacerbat­ed the tensions.

Despite efforts by local Jirga members to mediate and encour­age negotiation, the parties re­mained adamant, escalating the conflict. Following the incident, the police promptly apprehended the suspect, Ishtiaq Zahid, and in­itiated further investigation. The deceased brothers, Mushtaq Zada and Mohammad Zada, were taken to the Tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy. In a separate incident, an 18-year-old named Aamir Ba­cha from Mian Kili, Tehsil Razaar, was fatally shot in an apparent case of longstanding enmity. De­spite efforts by the rescue team to save him, he succumbed to his inju­ries after being rushed to the teh­sil headquarters hospital. The Kalu Khan police station has launched an investigation and registered an FIR regarding the incident.