Two killed over family feud

SWABI - In Turlandi village, Tehsil Razaar, a man attacked two brothers, killing them on the spot, as reported by Nawab Khan, a police official. The incident stemmed from a dispute over a house among the three brothers, leading to verbal abuse and physical altercations that strained their relations. The father’s decision to name the house after the two slain brothers, denying the third his share, exacerbated the tensions.
Despite efforts by local Jirga members to mediate and encourage negotiation, the parties remained adamant, escalating the conflict. Following the incident, the police promptly apprehended the suspect, Ishtiaq Zahid, and initiated further investigation. The deceased brothers, Mushtaq Zada and Mohammad Zada, were taken to the Tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy. In a separate incident, an 18-year-old named Aamir Bacha from Mian Kili, Tehsil Razaar, was fatally shot in an apparent case of longstanding enmity. Despite efforts by the rescue team to save him, he succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the tehsil headquarters hospital. The Kalu Khan police station has launched an investigation and registered an FIR regarding the incident.