Sunday, March 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

UN adopts Pakistan’s resolution to combat Islamophobia

UN adopts Pakistan’s resolution to combat Islamophobia
Our Staff Reporter
March 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, Headlines

Initiated by Pakistan and backed by OIC, resolution receives overwhelming support, with 115 votes in favor and 44 abstentions n India along with most of European states abstained on resolution n Islamabad welcomes UNGA’s call for appointment of United Nations Special Envoy tasked specifically with combating Islamophobia.

 

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Saturday wel­comed the adoption of the resolution titled “Measures to Combat Is­lamophobia,” by the UN General Assembly with an overwhelming majority.

The move comes as the world marks the In­ternational Day against Islamophobia on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Af­fairs, the resolution was presented by Paki­stan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a follow-up of the General Assembly Resolution 76/254, which desig­nated 15th of March as the International Day to combat Islamophobia.

Activists call for tobacco tax hike to recover healthcare costs

The General Assem­bly condemned the incitement to discrimi­nation, hostility or vio­lence against Muslims as manifested in the in­creasing number of inci­dents of desecration of the Holy Quran, attacks on mosques, sites and shrines and other acts of religious intolerance, negative stereotyping, hatred and violence against Muslims. The General Assem­bly has called upon the Mem­ber States to take legislative and policy measures to combat reli­gious intolerance, negative ste­reotyping, hatred, incitement to violence and violence against Muslims. Pakistan welcomed the General Assembly’s call for the appointment of a “United Nations Special Envoy to com­bat Islamophobia”. This histor­ic appointment will be the first of its kind, exclusively dedicat­ed to combating the scourge of Islamophobia. The adoption of the resolution comes at a crit­ical time, amidst rising Islam­ophobia, as manifested by an increasing number of incidents of discrimination, violence, and incitement against Muslims around the world. Earlier, the United Nations General Assem­bly adopted a Pakistani resolu­tion, by a big majority, that called for concerted action to fight on­going violence against Muslims and requested the UN Secre­tary-General to appoint a special envoy to combat Islamophobia. The resolution, titled: ‘Measures to Combat Islamophobia’, was passed by a vote of 113 in favour to none against, with 44 absten­tions. India, along with most of European states, abstained on the resolution. Prior to adopting the resolution, the 193-member Assembly rejected two amend­ments proposed by a group of European nations. Earlier while introducing the resolution in the UN General Assembly on be­half of the OIC, permanent rep­resentative of Pakistan to the UN Ambassador Munir Akram said the incidents of Islamophobia of discrimination, and violence against Muslims have risen ex­ponentially both at the societal and state levels.

Roads’ mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710565072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024