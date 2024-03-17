Unregulated Industrialisation

Hub city, which is known for being an industrial zone, has recently caused alarm amongst many residents. The largely prevalent factories have brought considerable development leading to availability of resources to facilitate everyday life. However, unchecked development has led to severe environmental harm and pollution. Climate change has exacerbated weather conditions, such that, even at this time of the year, it feels like summer. Additionally, factory waste and improper disposal of this waste has caused a severe stench throughout the city, leading to many health issues for the local people. The hospitals of Hub city are overflowing with patients of influenza, fever, and lung issues caused by the polluted air quality.
Furthermore, the residents of Hub are out of touch with their own culture due to the diversity of populations that have migrated there. People that have come to Hub for employment or other reasons have spread their roots through the city, and so local residents are now following their traditions and customs, and have even adopted their language. An even bigger issue is the increase in population density of the city, which now feels overcrowded and unbearably noisy. Students and professionals are not able to work in this disruptive environment because of the distraction and lack of concentration. This noise is exacerbated by the sounds of industrial machines in the factories.
I request the management of these factories to seriously consider the negative implications of their industrial units, and take steps to mitigate these negative effects. Besides this, the first priority of employment should be local people, rather than hiring workers from other places. This is important for Hub to keep its original charm and for local people to stay in touch with their roots.
ASWA RAZZAQ ZAMURANI,
Hub.