Unregulated Industrialisation

Hub city, which is known for being an industrial zone, has recently caused alarm amongst many residents. The largely prev­alent factories have brought con­siderable development leading to availability of resources to facil­itate everyday life. However, un­checked development has led to severe environmental harm and pollution. Climate change has ex­acerbated weather conditions, such that, even at this time of the year, it feels like summer. Addi­tionally, factory waste and im­proper disposal of this waste has caused a severe stench through­out the city, leading to many health issues for the local people. The hospitals of Hub city are over­flowing with patients of influenza, fever, and lung issues caused by the polluted air quality.

Furthermore, the residents of Hub are out of touch with their own culture due to the diversity of populations that have migrat­ed there. People that have come to Hub for employment or other reasons have spread their roots through the city, and so local res­idents are now following their traditions and customs, and have even adopted their language. An even bigger issue is the increase in population density of the city, which now feels overcrowded and unbearably noisy. Students and professionals are not able to work in this disruptive environment be­cause of the distraction and lack of concentration. This noise is exac­erbated by the sounds of industri­al machines in the factories.

I request the management of these factories to seriously con­sider the negative implications of their industrial units, and take steps to mitigate these negative ef­fects. Besides this, the first priori­ty of employment should be local people, rather than hiring work­ers from other places. This is im­portant for Hub to keep its origi­nal charm and for local people to stay in touch with their roots.

ASWA RAZZAQ ZAMURANI,

Hub.