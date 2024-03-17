UNSC renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan for one year

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council Friday decided to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2025, with delegates emphasizing that cooperation with the Taliban was vital to establishing lasting peace. Unanimously adopting resolution 2727 (2024), the Council stressed the importance of the continued presence of UNAMA and other UN agencies, funds and programmes across Afghanistan. Further, it called on all relevant stakeholders to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel throughout the country. The Council also requested that the Secretary-General report every three months on the situation in Afghanistan and the implementation of UNAMA’s mandate. Speaking after the vote, Japanese Ambassador Motohide Yoshikawa — Council President for March — said that the resolution ensures that UNAMA will remain equipped with a sufficient, robust and flexible mandate as it tackles the multifaceted challenges faced by Afghanistan. The Mission’s presence is indispensable as the international community seeks to deepen engagement and build confidence with the Taliban.