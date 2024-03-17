UNSC renews mandate of UN mission in Afghanistan for one year

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations Security Council Friday decided to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2025, with delegates empha­sizing that cooperation with the Taliban was vi­tal to establishing last­ing peace. Unanimously adopting resolution 2727 (2024), the Coun­cil stressed the impor­tance of the continued presence of UNAMA and other UN agencies, funds and programmes across Afghanistan. Further, it called on all relevant stakeholders to coordi­nate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel throughout the country. The Council also requested that the Secretary-General report every three months on the situation in Afghani­stan and the implemen­tation of UNAMA’s man­date. Speaking after the vote, Japanese Ambassa­dor Motohide Yoshika­wa — Council President for March — said that the resolution ensures that UNAMA will remain equipped with a suffi­cient, robust and flexible mandate as it tackles the multifaceted challenges faced by Afghanistan. The Mission’s presence is indispensable as the international commu­nity seeks to deepen en­gagement and build con­fidence with the Taliban.