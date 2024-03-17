WASA collected Rs 1044m revenue during 8 months of fiscal year 2023-24: MD WASA

RAWALPINDI - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) recovered more than Rs 1044 million from defaulters during first eight months of fiscal year 2023-24. This was one of the best milestone achieved by WASA.
“A total of 154,017 water connections have been provided by WASA to consumers out of which 137,629 are domestic while 16,388 are commercial,” said Managing Director WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf while giving a briefing to Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday. He said that WASA has also launched a massive crackdown against defaulters as well as users of illegal water connections in the city.
Earlier, DG RDA Kinza Murtaza chaired a high level meeting regarding WASA revenue recovery which was attended by MD WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf, Chief Engineer RDA Anwar Baraan, Deputy MD (Admin and Finance) Amir Ashfaq Qureshi, Director Finance and Revenue Tahir Bashir, Director Admin Muhammad Umer Farooq and other senior and junior officers of Municipal Corporation. Speaking on the occasion, DG RDA Kinza Murtaza said that the authorities concerned should review the target of WASA recovery and make an estimate according to new tariff. She said that FIRs should be registered against the defaulters and those involved in using illegal connections.
“The consumers will have to deposit the whole water bills in future as the facility of installment is abolished,” she said adding that the WASA management should introduce mobile SMS service to inform the consumers about their dues. She said that a letter would also be written to CPO Rawalpindi for providing police assistance for recovery of dues by WASA teams from defaulters. Also, the police force will assist the enforcement department of RDA during operation against illegal infrastructure, she added. She said that WASA should appoint an officer for issuing NOC at time of transfer of property for recovery of dues. Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza ordered the subbordinates to conduct a survey of tube wells installed in legal and illegal private housing socities in one week so that the authorities could collect monthly revenue of under ground water from the owners. She said that all out efforts were made to make WASA a profit generating department.