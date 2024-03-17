WASA collected Rs 1044m revenue during 8 months of fiscal year 2023-24: MD WASA

RAWALPINDI - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) recovered more than Rs 1044 million from defaulters during first eight months of fiscal year 2023-24. This was one of the best milestone achieved by WASA.

“A total of 154,017 water con­nections have been provided by WASA to consumers out of which 137,629 are domestic while 16,388 are commercial,” said Managing Director WASA Mu­hammad Salim Ashraf while giv­ing a briefing to Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Saturday. He said that WASA has also launched a massive crackdown against de­faulters as well as users of illegal water connections in the city.

Earlier, DG RDA Kinza Murtaza chaired a high level meeting re­garding WASA revenue recovery which was attended by MD WASA Muhammad Salim Ashraf, Chief Engineer RDA Anwar Baraan, Deputy MD (Admin and Finance) Amir Ashfaq Qureshi, Director Fi­nance and Revenue Tahir Bashir, Director Admin Muhammad Umer Farooq and other senior and ju­nior officers of Municipal Corpo­ration. Speaking on the occasion, DG RDA Kinza Murtaza said that the authorities concerned should review the target of WASA recov­ery and make an estimate accord­ing to new tariff. She said that FIRs should be registered against the defaulters and those involved in using illegal connections.

“The consumers will have to deposit the whole water bills in future as the facility of install­ment is abolished,” she said add­ing that the WASA management should introduce mobile SMS service to inform the consumers about their dues. She said that a letter would also be written to CPO Rawalpindi for providing police assistance for recovery of dues by WASA teams from de­faulters. Also, the police force will assist the enforcement de­partment of RDA during opera­tion against illegal infrastructure, she added. She said that WASA should appoint an officer for is­suing NOC at time of transfer of property for recovery of dues. Di­rector General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza ordered the sub­bordinates to conduct a survey of tube wells installed in legal and illegal private housing socities in one week so that the authorities could collect monthly revenue of under ground water from the owners. She said that all out ef­forts were made to make WASA a profit generating department.