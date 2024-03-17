Sunday, March 17, 2024
Weak quality controls hamper Pakistan’s fruit, vegetable exports

Agencies
March 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Despite Pakistan’s abundant agri­cultural resources and favourable climate, the lack of investment in quality control measures signifi­cantly hinders the country’s fruit and vegetable exports.

“Pakistan needs to increase invest­ment in infrastructure development and marketing efforts to exploit its true potential for fruits and vegeta­bles exports,” said Dr Nurullah, a se­nior scientific officer at National Ag­ricultural Research Centre (NARC). “Pakistan’s fruit and vegetable indus­try faces significant hurdles in tap­ping into lucrative export markets due to a lack of investment in qual­ity along the value chain. The sector, dominated by smallholder farmers with limited technical knowledge and awareness of international market standards, suffers from frag­mented structures and short-term trading practices,” he said.

He said at the production level, farmers struggled with outdated methods and insufficient access to modern agricultural techniques, leading to lower yields compared to competitor countries. “The whole­sale markets, characterised by nu­merous intermediaries and minimal investment in quality control, fur­ther exacerbate the issue. As a re­sult, Pakistan’s produce often fails to meet the stringent quality standards demanded by international buyers.”

Nurullah said the absence of cold chain infrastructure contributed significantly to post-harvest losses, which can be up to four times higher than the global average. “This fur­ther diminishes the competitiveness of Pakistani fruits and vegetables in export markets.”

The key challenge lies in bridg­ing the gap between growers and export markets, necessitating a paradigm shift in investment strate­gies. While technology, particularly in cold chain infrastructure, holds promise for transforming the sec­tor, its adoption requires innovative commercial arrangements to incen­tivise investment, the NARC scien­tist pointed out.

Stakeholders emphasise the im­portance of off-take guarantees as a means to encourage farmers to make on-farm improvements and to ensure the effective use of cold chain infrastructure. However, such commitments are dependent on a transition towards global market-oriented practices, as the demand for quality produce within the local market is still limited.

Addressing these challenges re­quires concerted efforts from both government and donor institutions. Large-scale training programmes for farmers, machinery operators, and agronomists are essential to modernise farming practices and improve efficiency. Additionally, pol­icies aimed at phasing out outdated machinery imports and facilitating the upgrade of service providers in the informal sector are vital steps towards building a resilient fruit and vegetable value chain in Pakistan.

