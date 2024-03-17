Well-known builder Asif Razaq Deenar arrested at Karachi airport

KARACHI - Asif Razzaq Deenar, the main character of making fake invoices has been arrested at Karachi Jinnah International Airport on Saturday. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration staff posted at Jinnah International Airport detained the well-known builder Asif Razzaq Deenar. He was involved in the loss of billions of rupees to the country’s exchequer and FIA handed him over to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Corporate Tax Office (CTO) officials. FBR’s Inland Revenue and a total of 5 cases have been registered against the accused in the CTO. In four cases, the accused had obtained bail while in the CTO case, the accused was absconding and his name was also included in the stop list. On Friday, Asif Razzaq Deenar arrived in Karachi from Dubai and the accused has been remanded in the Customs Special Court. It should be clear that Asif Razzaq is also the owner of a steel scrap company in Hub Balochistan.