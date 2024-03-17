Sunday, March 17, 2024
Well-known builder Asif Razaq Deenar arrested at Karachi airport
Agencies
March 17, 2024
KARACHI   -   Asif Razzaq Deenar, the main character of making fake in­voices has been arrested at Karachi Jinnah International Airport on Saturday. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration staff post­ed at Jinnah International Airport detained the well-known builder Asif Razzaq Deenar. He was involved in the loss of billions of rupees to the country’s exchequer and FIA handed him over to the Federal Board of Rev­enue (FBR) Corporate Tax Office (CTO) officials. FBR’s Inland Revenue and a total of 5 cases have been regis­tered against the accused in the CTO. In four cases, the accused had obtained bail while in the CTO case, the accused was absconding and his name was also included in the stop list. On Friday, Asif Razzaq Deenar arrived in Karachi from Dubai and the accused has been re­manded in the Customs Spe­cial Court. It should be clear that Asif Razzaq is also the owner of a steel scrap com­pany in Hub Balochistan.

19 vendors fined for overcharging

Agencies

