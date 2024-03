HYDERABAD - Speakers at a seminar have said that women are emo­tionally intelligent and can prove to be better manag­ers and officers hence the government must utilise their abilities in the coun­try’s progress. They termed domestic violence against women as one of the major reasons behind their ma­ginalisation, which caused them health issues. Paki­stani’s was a heterogeneous society where every segment and gender was marginalised at some level, they said.