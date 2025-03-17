2,235 arrested for kite flying this year

LAHORE - On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is ensuring strict implementation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act in light of the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill. Giving details, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that this year, 2235 accused were arrested and 2187 cases were registered for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province, including Lahore. 424167 kites, 14635 spinning wheels were recovered and challans of 1876 cases were submitted. In the provincial capital Lahore, 616 suspects were arrested, 615 cases were registered, 20137 kites and 906 spinning wheels were recovered. Last year, 12525 suspects were arrested and 11866 cases were registered across the province including Lahore. The IG Punjab directed that the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill should be strictly implemented.

RPOs, CPOs, DPOs should intensify the crackdown against kite flyers, kite sellers and manufacturers. The IG Punjab further said that deadly activities are not allowed at all and zero tolerance should be adopted against those involved in the bloody business. Elements involved in the online business of metal strings and kites should also be brought under the law.

Parents should keep their children away from this bloody game, while citizens should prove their responsibility by reporting kite flying at any location to 15.