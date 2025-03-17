243,000 houses to get cleanliness facilities in Lodhran district: DC

LODHRAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Lubna Nazir has said that the ongoing cleanliness operation will benefit 243,000 households across the district under the Suthra Punjab drive. Speaking at a press briefing held in her office, Dr Lubna Nazir provided detailed insights into the campaign’s achievements, challenges and the future roadmap. She, alongwith Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, delivered a multimedia presentation highlighting the progress of the initiative. The briefing was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lodhran Iram Shahzadi, AC Kehror Pacca Ashraf Saleh, AC Dunyapur Ghulam Mustafa Jutt, and officials from the Waste Management Company. Dr Lubna Nazir proudly shared that Lodhran has secured the top position in Punjab for revenue collection under the Suthra Punjab programme. Additionally, the district ranks fourth in Punjab in terms of cleanliness activities.

As part of a one-time cleanliness operation, over 32,000 tonnes of waste have already been collected. Moreover, 317 old and large garbage dumps across the district are being cleared.

The DC also announced that from March 25, a daily cleaning operation will commence under a public-private partnership, ensuring sustainable cleanliness across Lodhran.

She emphasised that the initiative was not just about waste removal but a mission to transform neglected urban and rural areas into cleaner spaces. Heavy machinery is being deployed to clear massive waste dumps. To ensure the programme’s effectiveness and transparency, local monitoring committees comprising community members have been formed, and the civil society has been taken on board.

She stated, “Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the benefits of the Suthra Punjab programme have started reaching the public. We are committed to making Lodhran a model district for cleanliness.”

Following the press briefing, the DC hosted an Iftar dinner for journalists.