3 FC men among 5 martyred in Noshki suicide blast

ISLAMABAD - At least five people, including three Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers, were martyred and 35 others wounded in an explosion on paramilitary convoy on the Nushki-Dalbandin highway on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the martyrs include Havildar Manzoor Ali (38 years, resident of District Nawab Shah), Havildar Ali Bilawal (39 years, resident of District Naseer Abad), Naik Abdul Raheem (34 years, resident of District Badin), civilian driver Jalal ud Din (resident of District Quetta) and civilian driver Muhammad Naeem (resident of District Kharan).

In the ensuing sanitization operation, the terrorists were pursued and after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were effectively neutralized by the security forces.

Sanitization operations in the area would continue and perpetrators of this henious and cowardly act will be brought to justice. The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers and valiant civilians further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier, the state media reported that three FC personnel were among five lives lost as the BLA targeted an FC convoy on a highway in Balochistan’s Noshki district.

The banned BLA emerged as a key perpetrator of terrorist violence in Pakistan in 2024, as frequency of high-intensity attacks by outlawed groups has been increasing in the province, according to security reports.

According to SHO Sumalani, evidence from the incident site suggested that a suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the FC convoy.

The injured were shifted to the FC Camp and Noshki Teaching Hospital, where an emergency had been imposed, the police officer added.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the blast and expressed their sorrow over the loss of lives.

In their separate statements, they prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and the early recovery of those injured.

The PM said that the wounded be provided with the best possible treatment.

“Such cowardly acts cannot shake our resolve against terrorism,” the prime minister affirmed.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the “blast near a bus on the Noshki-Dalbandin Highway” and expressed his grief over the loss of five lives.

In a statement posted by his ministry on X, Naqvi expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.