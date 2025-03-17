Annual Urs of Pir Syed Amir Hussain Shah celebrated

VEHARI - In the rural village of 23 Gujranwala, the annual Urs of Pir Syed Amir Hussain Shah Kazmi was celebrated with a traditional Punjab sport, spear-throwing, also known as a“Niza Baazi” or “Tent Pegging”. Equestrians showcased their expertise, impressing the audience with their skills. The annual event attractedparticipants from various spear-throwing clubs across Pakistan, with expert horse riders competing in the tournament. The competition was held as part of the annual Urs celebrations, where enthusiasts from far and wide gathered to witness the thrilling display of horse riding and spear throwing. The horses, responding to the rhythmic beats of the drums, performed a captivating dance. The skilled riders demonstrated their mastery of horse riding and spear throwing, earning thunderous applause from the audience. Organizers of the event, Pir Syed Tayyab Shah and Pir Syed Nukar Abbas Shah, stated that they have been hosting the spear-throwing competition annually as part of the Urs celebrations, which has become a regular tradition. The organizers highlighted that spear throwing, also known as “Tent Pegging”, originated from the practice of uprooting tents during battles, which gradually evolved into a sport. They stressed that this sport is essential for the youth, as it fosters a passion for outdoor activities and keeps them away from negative influences. The event featured various categories of horse riding, with participants showcasing their skills and entertaining the audience with their impressive performances.