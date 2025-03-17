Barrister Saif urges federal govt to prioritize anti-terror efforts over rhetoric

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday called on the federal government to move beyond political rhetoric and actively support the fight against terrorism.

He stated that KP police had bravely confronted terrorists, thwarting multiple attacks in the past three days.

In Bannu and Lakki Marwat, he noted, the public stood alongside law enforcement to repel assaults.

“The KP government pays tribute to the courageous police and resilient public. Without public cooperation, eliminating terrorism is impossible,” he said.

Saif criticized the federal government for its inaction, saying terrorism is a national issue, not just a provincial one. He accused the center of withholding KP’s rightful funds instead of aiding in the fight.

He further stated that weakening the province economically only fuels terrorism. “After FATA’s merger, KP’s population grew, but its NFC Award share remains unchanged,” he said.

Saif added that under the AIP program, the federal government owes KP Rs700 billion, yet only Rs132 billion has been released, while Rs2 trillion in net hydel profit arrears remain unpaid.