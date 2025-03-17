Monday, March 17, 2025
BZU earns global recognition in QS World Ranking 2025

March 17, 2025
MULTAN  -  The Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan has secured a position among top 251-300 universities worldwide in Agriculture and Forestry in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

This milestone highlights Pakistan’s growing excellence in higher education and research.

The achievement credits BZU’s Agriculture Faculty, dedicated faculty members, researchers, and students for maintaining high academic and research standards. The leadership of Dean Prof Dr Nazim Hussain and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zubair Iqbal played a key role in securing this global recognition. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zubair Iqbal called the ranking a testament to BZU’s academic and research excellence. He emphasised the university’s commitment to modern research and innovative teaching methods.

Under Prof Dr Nazim Hussain’s leadership, the agriculture faculty has made significant contributions to sustainable farming, advanced agricultural research, and environmental projects. The global ranking confirms that BZU’s research meets international standards.

This success boosts Pakistan’s reputation in academia and strengthens BZU’s global standing.  Education experts praised the achievement and expressed confidence in BZU’s continued rise in global rankings.

