Monday, March 17, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Centre’s policy on Afghan refugees ‘flawed’: Gandapur

Centre’s policy on Afghan refugees ‘flawed’: Gandapur
NEWS WIRE
March 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National, Top Stories

Peshawar  -  Weeks after the federal government asked “illegal foreigners” and Afghan Citizen Card holders, residing in Pakistan, to leave before March 31, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur criticised the Centre’s policy, saying that they should not be expelled from the country forcefully. “The Centre’s policy on Afghan refugees is flawed... The approach taken in the past violated human rights,” the provincial chief executive said while addressing a press conference in Peshawar on Sunday.

Islamabad has in the past blamed militant attacks and crimes on Afghan citizens, who form the largest portion of migrants in the country.

Pakistan launched its repatriation drive of foreign citizens, most of whom are Afghan, in 2023 but had said they were first focusing on foreigners with no legal documentation.

The United Nations says that more than 800,000 Afghans have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan since the repatriation drive began and that in total Pakistan hosted around 2.8 million Afghan refugees who crossed the border during 40 years of conflict in their homeland.

Fire at North Macedonia nightclub kills 59, injures over 100

Pakistan is currently hosting 2.1 million documented Afghans. There are hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghan nationals also living in Pakistan for decades.  

Speaking to journalists, CM Gandapur noted that Afghan refugees who wish to acquire Pakistani nationality should be granted citizenship. He said he disagrees with the policy of expelling Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

“There should be no issues if Afghans with no criminal record are willing to stay in Pakistan... I have always raised my voice for Afghans who are legally compliant,” he added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosts the biggest majority of the Afghan nationals residing in the country.

Peshawar hosts the highest number of Afghan nationals than any other city. Thousands of them are doing their own businesses while others have been doing jobs in the city for the last many decades. They are living in many urban, suburban and rural areas along with the local populace.

Heavy snowfall disrupts routine life in Northern Regions

Speaking on the rising wave of terrorism, the KP chief minister questioned the increasing incidents, claiming that the security situation was better during PTI founder Imran Khan’s tenure.

“When the state focused on crushing one party, it neglected its own responsibilities, leading to a surge in terrorism,” he said, blaming the deteriorating security situation on the Centre’s incompetence.

Emphasising the need for dialogue, Gandapur lamented that two months have passed, yet the government has failed to approve the terms of reference (ToRs) forwarded by his administration for holding talks with Afghanistan on the issue of cross-border terrorism.

The chief minister also praised the provincial police, stating that they were leaving no stone unturned in repelling terrorists on the borders. However, he criticised the lack of resources, saying, “The police have not been given new weapons in the last 10 years.”

Punjab becomes first province to launch air ambulance service, says Minister

Gandapur further asserted that once KP’s rightful share under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award is provided, his government will increase police salaries and fund other necessary projects.

Warning of potential protests if KP’s NFC share is not allocated, he urged the federal government to engage in negotiations with the province, stating, “If they are out of funds, they should sit with us and find a solution.”

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1742105274.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025