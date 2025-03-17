Consumer Court releases 10-year performance report

Haripur - The Consumer Court Haripur has released its ten-year performance report, highlighting its role in resolving consumer disputes and ensuring fair trade practices.

According to the report, issued on World Consumer Rights Day, the court received 4,371 complaints between October 2015 and March 2025, successfully resolving 4,278 cases. During this period, fines amounting to Rs. 1,696,300 were imposed in various consumer disputes.

Under the tenure of the current judge, Muneera Abbasi, from 2022 to 2025, the court handled 2,308 cases, settling 2,287 of them efficiently. Legal experts and consumer rights activists have lauded the court’s efforts in safeguarding consumer rights and promoting justice.

Officials reiterated their commitment to improving the court’s efficiency and raising awareness about consumer rights.