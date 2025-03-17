The United States has once again demonstrated its preference for military aggression over diplomatic resolution. The latest strikes in Yemen, resulting in the deaths of 31 people, are not just a continuation of its interventionist foreign policy but a direct message to any country unwilling to align itself with Washington’s narrative on Israel. This act of violence, coupled with the recently announced travel bans, highlights the increasingly coercive tactics being employed to maintain geopolitical dominance.

While the US government finds no shortage of funds to fuel wars, impose sanctions, and exert economic and military pressure worldwide, it simultaneously slashes budgets for vital initiatives—both domestic and international—that actually uplift human lives. The hypocrisy is glaring. Austerity is the justification for cutting social security nets and withdrawing from global commitments, yet the war chest remains untouched. Many analysts have long warned that this unchecked militarism will ultimately backfire, eroding the very foundations of the country’s influence.

If evidence was needed of the cracks in this supposed superpower, one only needs to look at the devastation caused by the tornadoes in central America. With at least 33 dead and widespread destruction, this is yet another example of how the US government’s priorities are skewed. The citizens of Charlotte and other flood-ravaged areas still struggle with the long-term consequences of past disasters, receiving inadequate support from a system that is more focused on funding military exploits than aiding its own people.

The American people are beginning to see the stark reality: the same mindset that drives war abroad dictates domestic policies as well. The neglect, the exploitation, the disregard for human suffering—these are not just reserved for foreign nations. The empire is turning on its own, and the cracks in the facade are only widening.