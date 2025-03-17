Cricketer dies after collapsing in extreme heat during Adelaide match

A 40-year-old cricketer, Junaid Zafar Khan, tragically collapsed and died while playing in extreme heat conditions at Concordia College Oval in South Australia.

According to Australian media reports, Khan, a player for Old Concordia Cricket Club, had fielded for 40 overs before batting for around seven overs when he suddenly collapsed. The match was played in sweltering conditions, with temperatures reaching 41.7°C (107°F).

Emergency services were called immediately, and paramedics attempted CPR at the ground, but despite their best efforts, Khan could not be revived.

His club expressed deep sorrow over his passing, stating, "The paramedics did their utmost best, but unfortunately, the cricketer could not survive. The players are extremely distraught over the death of their fellow cricketer."

The tragedy raises concerns over heat safety protocols in amateur sports. Under Adelaide Turf Cricket Association regulations, matches are automatically canceled when temperatures exceed 42°C, with additional precautions required above 40°C. However, with the recorded temperature at 41.7°C, play continued just below the cancellation threshold.

Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration can be life-threatening if not managed properly, underscoring the need for strict enforcement of safety measures in extreme weather conditions.