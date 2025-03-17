Development projects and public welfare initiatives launched in Hub

Several key development and public welfare initiatives have been launched in Hub, Balochistan, under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri. These projects include the construction of a District Police Officer (DPO) Complex, a city-wide mosquito eradication campaign, and a daily Iftar arrangement for the public.

Construction of modern DPO Complex begins

The construction of a state-of-the-art DPO Complex has begun in Hub near the Birot Police Station. The project, initiated with the special efforts of Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, will feature modern facilities, including high-standard offices, meeting rooms, residential accommodations, and other essential infrastructure for police personnel.

Speaking at the project’s launch, Zehri emphasized his commitment to improving public services and strengthening law and order. He described the project as a gift for the people of Hub, which will enhance the performance of law enforcement agencies and enable them to provide efficient policing services.

Local communities and social groups have appreciated Zehri’s efforts, recognizing the initiative as a major step towards improving security in the region.

Daily public Iftar organized in Hub

In a significant welfare initiative, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri has arranged daily Iftar meals for the general public and travelers in Hub during Ramadan. The initiative, which is being hosted at Sardar Hakim Ali Zardari Trust, ensures that hundreds of people from all backgrounds receive high-quality meals, including fruits and other nutritious food items.

This effort has been widely praised by residents, workers, and underprivileged communities, who have acknowledged the minister’s generosity in ensuring that everyone, regardless of social status, can break their fast with dignity.

City-wide mosquito eradication campaign launched

On the special directives of Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, a mosquito eradication campaign has been launched in Hub to tackle the growing problem of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria.

Under the supervision of Municipal Corporation Chairman Babu Sheikh and Chief Officer Naseebullah Tareen, the campaign has begun with extensive fumigation in key areas, including Allahabad Town, Magasi Colony, and RCD Road.

Residents have welcomed the initiative, highlighting the increasing mosquito problem in the city. Many have urged authorities to expand the campaign further and implement it on a long-term basis to maintain a mosquito-free and healthy environment.

These initiatives reflect the government’s focus on public welfare, security, and health improvements in Hub, further strengthening its development trajectory.