Drivers booked for speeding on Motorways

LAHORE - In a major crackdown against reckless driving, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) took action against 54 drivers for exceeding speed limits on various motorways in the Central Region. The operation aimed to enhance road safety and curb life-threatening speeding incidents. According to the NHMP spokesperson, the special campaign was conducted on M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5, and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. Several FIRs were registered against offenders caught exceeding 150 km/h, and multiple arrests were made. As per official data: Lahore-Sialkot Motorway: 4 cases were registered, Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2): 19 FIRs were filed, Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3): 5 cases were registered ,Multan-Pindi Bhattian Motorway (M-4): 6 FIRs were filed and Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5): 20 drivers were arrested. The NHMP reiterated that the speed limit for three-lane motorways is 120 km/h for private vehicles and 110 km/h for public transport. Violations of these limits pose a severe risk to public safety. “Ensuring safe travel on national highways is our top priority,” said the spokesperson , emphasizing the department’s commitment to enforcing traffic laws strictly. Authorities have warned motorists against speeding and urged compliance with traffic regulations to prevent accidents and ensure safer journeys for all road users.